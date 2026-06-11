GiveSendGo has taken down a £496,000 ($630,000) fundraiser for Karmelo Anthony shortly after a Texas jury convicted the 19‑year‑old of first‑degree murder. The campaign, which had drawn steady public support, was removed on Wednesday, stopping further donations.

Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Tuesday for the fatal stabbing of 17‑year‑old Austin Metcalf. The incident occurred during a high school track meet in April 2025, and the platform ended the fundraising drive following the conclusion of the trial.

How Pre-Trial Funding Led To The Campaign Closure

The crowdfunding platform said the primary purpose of the page was to cover legal defence and immediate pre‑trial needs. GiveSendGo confirmed the funds raised had already been distributed to the family.

Company representatives issued a formal statement explaining the removal. 'The fundraiser was supported to support pre-trial needs, and those funds were disbursed over the last year,' the company said.

They noted the original mission had been fulfilled. 'With that stated purpose complete, the fundraiser has been closed.'

Read more Who Is Karmelo Anthony? Teenager Convicted of Murder in Fatal Stabbing of Austin Metcalf Who Is Karmelo Anthony? Teenager Convicted of Murder in Fatal Stabbing of Austin Metcalf

What Happens To The Additional £3,150 ($4,000) In Post-Conviction Donations

Supporters continued sending money even after the guilty verdict was delivered. Approximately £3,150 ($4,000) was contributed during the brief period before the page was taken down.

Company executives addressed the situation shortly after the closure. GiveSendGo chief executive Jacob Wells told The New York Post about their operational protocols regarding these late contributions.

'We can't comment on the specifics of the movement of the campaign funds, just that they will be disbursed in accordance with our typical procedure,' Wells said. 'The family will be able to set up a new campaign if they desire as long as it aligns with our terms of service.'

The Fatal Texas Track Meet Altercation In April 2025

Prosecutors outlined how the fatal encounter began when Anthony entered a tent designated for another school. Witnesses testified Metcalf repeatedly asked the teenager to leave before the situation escalated.

Courtroom testimony revealed the final words exchanged between the youths. Anthony allegedly told the victim, 'Touch me and find out.'

Witnesses reported Metcalf subsequently pushed Anthony. The 19‑year‑old then retrieved a knife and stabbed the younger boy in the chest, though his legal team argued he acted in self‑defence.

🚨 NOW: Murderer Karmelo Anthony’s fundraiser has formally been SHUT DOWN after his conviction and sentencing for killing Austin Metcalf



Good, the grift is over! 👏🏻



Utter MADNESS that so many psychos donated to the thug.



The Metcalf family deserves every cent, and MORE,… pic.twitter.com/9nV61gLwdx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 10, 2026

Why Jury Makeup And Fundraiser Use Sparked Public Debate

The trial attracted public attention partly due to the racial dynamics of the individuals involved. Anthony is Black and Metcalf was white, leading supporters to argue the defendant faced unusually harsh scrutiny.

Questions were also raised over the jury selection process. The final panel included white, Asian and Hispanic members, but seated no Black jurors.

According to Times Now News, online rumours suggested the family intended to purchase a new residence with the money. GiveSendGo rejected these claims, noting no money had been distributed when those allegations surfaced.

The campaign description stated the funds were intended to assist with legal fees and relocation costs.

Defending its policies, GiveSendGo clarified its neutral stance. 'Hosting a campaign has never been an endorsement of a person, their actions, their legal arguments, or their public statements.'

The company emphasised its commitment to providing services for all lawful matters. 'It is not a declaration of innocence and it is not a political statement. GiveSendGo provides access to lawful fundraising, which we extend across the full spectrum of cases.'

The platform also addressed the victim's relatives in closing. 'Our hearts are with Austin's family, his twin brother, and everyone grieving a loss that no verdict can undo.'