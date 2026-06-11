Jasmine Crockett is facing criticism over her recent comments about Austin Metcalf's murder. The Democratic representative downplayed the size of the pocket knife used to stab the teen athlete and suggested that she would have acted similarly if she were in Karmelo Anthony's position.

Crockett's statements angered those familiar with key details about Metcalf's death. This week, Anthony was formally charged with Metcalf's murder and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

'You Wouldn't Think It's a Deadly Weapon'

During a recent episode of her podcast, 'Clock It With Crockett', the former Senate candidate discussed the size of Anthony's pocket knife. A photo of the weapon has not been made public, so no one knows for certain what it looks like or how large it is.

However, Crockett suggested that it must have resembled a Swiss Army-style knife, which she characterised as a small knife that could not have killed anyone. 'Was it a switch? I don't know what he had. Yeah, like with the little scissors and everything and whatever. So it was small... Well, I would argue the size of it alone, you wouldn't even think it's a deadly weapon,' she said.

Democrat Representative Appears To Back Convicted Killer

In the same podcast episode, Crockett appeared to suggest that she would have responded as Anthony did if someone attacked her and pinned her down. Her comments implied she saw Anthony as the victim and Metcalf as the aggressor. 'If a 300-pound man is beating me, like on top of me and beating me down, I'm not limited to fists,' she said.

**Jasmine Crockett Defends Murderer Karmelo Anthony**



Rep. Jasmine Crockett defending convicted murderer Karmelo Anthony?! Shocked that a gangland kid with violence and drugs ended up in prison?



Where are the parents? This is psychotic.



Team Chaos Rant 1/6. More coming.… pic.twitter.com/UuQRnPBO0m — Juan Coolio (@JuanCoolioX) June 10, 2026

Metcalf and Anthony's altercation took place during a high school track meet last year. An eyewitness stated that Metcalf asked Anthony to move from behind a tent reserved for his team. Anthony refused and told Austin that he had a weapon in his bag that he would use on him.

What Happened To Austin Metcalf?

The teen then touched Anthony to remove him physically from his team's tent, but Anthony pulled out his knife and stabbed Austin. Anthony's knife penetrated Metcalf's sternum and entered his heart, causing him to bleed to death.

Reports also confirmed that Metcalf did not place himself on top of Anthony, and the late teen did not beat Anthony despite the latter's claims of self-defence. Metcalf also did not weigh 300 pounds, contrary to Crockett's allegation.

Austin Metcalf's Family Delivers Victim Impact Statements

Metcalf's twin brother, Hunter, addressed the court on Tuesday during his victim impact statement. 'You took a son, a brother, a friend, and my best friend, from this world. You took someone from me who was supposed to be an uncle, god father to my kids. Now, I want everything taken from you. Eventually, your name will be forgotten. But my brother's memory will live on, he said.

Metcalf's mother, Meghan Metcalf, said that Anthony should feel fortunate that he was only sentenced to 35 years because she was effectively sentenced to life without her son. Her husband, Jeff Metcalf, asked Anthony to look him in the eye while telling him that he had failed himself, his parents and society because of what he did.