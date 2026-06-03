Gurpreet Digwa, the man who made the 999 call on the night Southampton student Henry Nowak was fatally stabbed, has appeared before magistrates charged with a series of weapons offences.

The 27-year-old appeared at Southampton Magistrates' Court alongside his father, Moga Singh, 52, and his brother, Vickrum Digwa, who was recently convicted of murdering the 18-year-old university student. The charges relate to an alleged cache of weapons recovered by police on 4 December 2025, the day after Nowak's death.

The latest court proceedings come days after a jury at Southampton Crown Court found Vickrum Digwa guilty of murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place. During that trial, jurors heard evidence about the emergency call made by Gurpreet Digwa shortly before police arrived at the scene in Belmont Road, Portswood.

Read more Henry Nowak Records Chilling 'Bad Man' Snapchat of Vickrum Digwa Hours Before Murder Henry Nowak Records Chilling 'Bad Man' Snapchat of Vickrum Digwa Hours Before Murder

Gurpreet Digwa's 999 Call

Gurpreet Digwa became a key figure in the murder investigation because he made the initial 999 call on the night of the attack.

According to Hampshire Police, the caller reported that Vickrum Digwa had been assaulted. The force said that during the emergency call, it was denied that any weapons had been used and the fatal injuries suffered by Henry Nowak were not disclosed.

“We’ve just been attacked racially… by some white person”



That is Vikrum Digwa’s brother calling the police.



Why has he NOT faced any prosecution? He lied to police, was a huge part as to why Henry died and why he died with such indignity. pic.twitter.com/NHkNSAQS8J — Alex Armstrong (@Alexarmstrong) June 2, 2026

Police later said officers arrived believing they were responding to an assault. During the murder trial, it was heard that Henry was initially handcuffed and arrested before officers realised the severity of his injuries. The handcuffs were removed within minutes and officers began CPR while an ambulance was requested.

Following the conviction, Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Robert France said officers had been responding to information that later proved inaccurate and that the force had referred its actions to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for independent investigation.

Weapons Charges Before Court

The new proceedings concern alleged weapons offences dating from December 2025.

According to court documents, Vickrum Digwa, Gurpreet Digwa and Moga Singh each face six counts of possessing offensive weapons in a private place. The alleged items include a flick knife, an extendable baton, knuckledusters, a machete, swords and kusaris.

Gurpreet Digwa also faces four additional charges. These include possessing an asp in a public place, possessing a prohibited weapon described as an air rifle, possessing an axe in a public place and possessing a knife in a public place.

I hope Hampshire Police and the CPS have a good explanation as to why Digwa’s brother and father have not yet been charged.



His mother is being sentenced soon for removing the murder weapon from the crime scene.



If his brother and father knew Henry had been stabbed, are they… — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) June 2, 2026

Today’s question.



Why hasn’t Vickrum Digwa’s brother (Gurpreet Digwa) been arrested and charged with assisting an offender?



This lying POS called 999 and said that Henry attacked his brother and racially abused them both.

At the scene he also told police that Henry had not… — Dave (@DaveKent101) June 2, 2026

The allegations are separate from the murder case but have attracted attention because they involve members of the same family already connected to the Southampton Crown Court proceedings.

All three men appeared before Southampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Case Adjourned Until July

Magistrates adjourned the proceedings until a plea and trial preparation hearing scheduled for 9 July.

Gurpreet Digwa and Moga Singh remain on bail. Vickrum Digwa was produced from custody following his murder conviction.

The weapons case is separate from the murder proceedings that concluded last week. Those proceedings resulted in the conviction of Vickrum Digwa for murder, while his mother, Kiran Kaur, was convicted of assisting an offender after removing the knife used in the attack from the scene.

No pleas were entered during Tuesday's hearing. The allegations will be considered further when the case returns to court in July.

The outcome of the weapons prosecution will now be considered at the next hearing.