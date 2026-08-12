Richard Osman has named Scottish actor Jack Lowden as the actor he has heard is being strongly considered to become the next James Bond, adding a new contender to the speculation over who will replace Daniel Craig.

The presenter and author made the claim on the latest episode of his podcast The Rest Is Entertainment, while discussing the search for the next 007 with co-host Marina Hyde. Osman stressed that Lowden had not secured the role, saying he was 'definitely being strongly considered.'

Lowden, 36, is best known for playing River Cartwright in Apple TV+'s spy drama Slow Horses. His name has emerged as Amazon MGM Studios continues its search for Craig's successor, with producer Amy Pascal suggesting that an announcement could come by the end of the year.

Osman Names His Bond Pick

Osman initially suggested he had been told who the next Bond would be before clarifying that his information did not amount to confirmation.

'The name I've heard is Jack Lowden,' he told Hyde. He stressed that Lowden had not been confirmed for the role but said he was 'definitely being strongly considered.'

Osman praised Lowden's 'real Daniel Craig energy' and suggested he could be an 'incredible Bond.' Hyde agreed that Lowden's age could make him suitable for a long-term commitment.

Lowden has built a varied screen career beyond Slow Horses, with credits including Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, the BBC adaptation of Wolf Hall and Mary Queen of Scots. He is also due to play Mr Darcy in Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

His role as River Cartwright has given him experience in contemporary spy drama, although there is no indication that his work on Slow Horses has influenced the Bond casting process.

Bond Search Continues

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed in May that its search for Craig's successor had begun, but said it would not comment on specific casting details while the process was under way.

British casting director Nina Gold is overseeing the search. Gold also works on Slow Horses, creating a professional connection between the casting process and Lowden, although there is no confirmation that this has affected his chances of securing the Bond role.

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Denis Villeneuve is attached to direct the next Bond film, while Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is writing the screenplay. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing.

Pascal has said the producers are taking a 'methodical' approach to finding Craig's successor and suggested that the new film needs to offer something 'really different' and exciting for audiences. The film is currently expected to arrive in 2028.

Craig played Bond in five films before ending his tenure with No Time to Die in 2021.

Other Actors Remain in Contention

Lowden is not the only actor linked to the role. Australian actor Jacob Elordi and British actor Callum Turner have been frequently discussed as possible contenders, while Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill remain popular choices among fans.

Osman has questioned whether those public favourites reflect the preferences of the producers making the final decision, highlighting the gap between fan speculation and the casting process.

Lowden's status is based solely on Osman's account, with Amazon MGM Studios yet to confirm the next Bond. If Pascal's comments prove accurate, however, the official announcement may not be far away.