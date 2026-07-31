Corinne Mitchell, the mother of convicted murderer Luke Mitchell, has died after spending more than two decades campaigning to challenge her son's conviction. Mitchell was convicted of murdering 14-year-old Jodi Jones in a wooded area near Dalkeith, Scotland, on 30 June 2003. He has been serving a life sentence since 2005. The murder of Jodi Jones is perhaps one of the most popular murder cases in Scotland.

The Luke Mitchell Campaign announced the death of Corrine Mitchell. They said that Mitchell died on 9 July. She was laid to rest during a private funeral, which was attended by her family members and close friends. Mitchell firmly believed that her son was innocent and dedicated two decades to advocating the same. She maintained that Mitchell was wrongly convicted and left no stone unturned to campaign for her son and have the case reviewed.

The Luke Mitchell case has been one of the most closely-followed criminal cases in Scotland's history. Several documentaries and podcasts have been produced around the case, keeping the debate of Mitchell's innocence alive even more than two decades after Jones's death. Several campaign groups have also actively advocated Mitchell's innocence, including The Luke Mitchell Campaign.

Who Is Luke Mitchell?

Luke Mitchell was just a teenager when his girlfriend Jodi was found dead in woodland near her home in Midlothian's Dalkeith. Her killing followed a lengthy police investigation, which resulted in the arrest of Mitchell, who later stood trial at Edinburgh's High Court. He was found guilty of murder in January 2005 and was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years before becoming eligible for parole. Mitchell has maintained that he did not kill Jones.

The murder sent shockwaves across Scotland since it involved two teenagers. The case has been widely discussed since the trial, with supporters of Mitchell arguing that his conviction should be reconsidered. However, Scottish courts have repeatedly upheld the verdict.

Why Did Corinne Mitchell Fight the Conviction?

When Mitchell was convicted and sent to prison, his mother Corinne became the public face of the campaign to clear his name from the case.

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She consistently maintained that the police failed to pursue alternative lines of inquiry and were too quick to jump to the conclusion that the crime was committed by Luke Mitchell. Being a devoted mother, she worked in coordination with campaigners and legal representatives to seek a review of the conviction. Mitchell also gave media interviews and appeared in documentaries, arguing that her son was denied justice.

Over the last few years, Mitchell also supported fundraising efforts to finance legal action. She described the campaign to support her son as an opportunity to challenge the conviction. However, her repeated efforts could not manage to overturn her son's conviction.

Why Has the Case Remained Controversial?

The Luke Mitchell case has continued to garner attention from Scottish citizens over all these years, but the courts have repeatedly upheld his conviction.

Supporters of Mitchell have been questioning the police investigation, including the handling of forensic evidence. On the other hand, prosecutors have argued that the jury's verdict was indeed supported by the evidence presented during the trial. The case has since been the subject of documentaries, podcasts and online discussions examining both the prosecution's case and the arguments put forward by Mitchell's supporters.

The continuing public interest has made the case one of Scotland's most widely discussed modern murder investigations, with renewed attention generated whenever new documentaries or legal developments emerge.

A Campaign That Lasted More Than Two Decades

Corinne Mitchell never publicly abandoned her belief in her son's innocence.

According to Scottish media reports, Luke Mitchell was granted escorted prison leave to attend his mother's private funeral before returning to custody. The funeral was reportedly kept private until after the service had taken place.

Despite her longstanding battle with the justice system, Corinne Mitchell did not see her son's conviction overturned. Her determination ensured the case remained in the public spotlight for more than two decades. Her death marks the end of a long-running campaign, while Luke Mitchell remains in prison serving a life sentence for the murder of Jodi Jones.