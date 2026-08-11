The dark intersection of digital fandom culture and severe cyberbullying came to light when Japanese K-Pop influencer tragically died by suicide in Seoul.

Mina Chan, a 26-year-old Japanese content creator widely known by her online handle sweeter_nk, passed away on 5 August 2026, after emergency services responded to a distressed livestream broadcast from her residence.

An account believed to belong to Chan's younger sister confirmed her demise through an Instagram Story on 6 August. 'My beloved older sister, who was always kind and warm to everyone she met, has passed away,' the statement read. The family member declined to disclose additional details, requesting compassion.

'I kindly ask that you keep my sister in your thoughts and prayers,' she concluded.

The devastating loss arrived on the heels of an intense wave of online backlash from members of the ENHYPEN fandom, who are accused of criticising the influencer following a US concert incident in late July.

Chan built a considerable following, becoming a familiar face for her vocal support of the band's Japanese member, Ni-ki. Observers noted the atmosphere soured when she reportedly attempted to have fellow member Sunoo deliver flowers to Ni-ki. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the claims.

Her untimely death has ignited a fierce global conversation regarding the suffocating pressure of parasocial delusions, the toxic underbelly of stan culture, and the urgent need for robust mental health protections across social media platforms.

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TikTok Influencer Mina Chan Faces Intense Criticism

As a creator known for chronicling her support for ENHYPEN, the backlash from within that same community was especially painful. The criticism continued to swell online, eventually prompting Chan to publish a lengthy apology on X. Her words can be read as an example of what researchers describe as a parasocial relationship, a phenomenon where fans feel unusually close to celebrities they have never truly met.

Chan expressed deep regret, acknowledging her actions may have placed Sunoo in an uncomfortable position.

'I feel like my actions ended up taking advantage of Sunoo's kindness,' she wrote. 'I'm truly sorry. I feel so apologetic toward Sunoo and all the Sunoo fans.' It is a wild reality of modern internet culture that such a minor faux pas can trigger such overwhelming pressure.

Mina Chan Apology Exposes Toxic Parasocial Delusions

Chan reflected on the sheer number of events she attended, admitting these repeated interactions fundamentally altered how she viewed her relationship with the performers.

'By attending ENHYPEN's fan signs multiple times, I had deluded myself into thinking I was closer to the members than I actually was,' she continued. This stark confession reveals the crushing weight of navigating unwritten rules within dedicated online communities.

She then addressed her behaviour at the American concert. 'I deeply regret the rude behaviour I exhibited in America,' Chan stated. 'I ruined the atmosphere of the venue by prioritising my own desire to meet Ni-ki over the precious time Ni-ki, who loves America so much, deserved. I'm truly sorry.'

Chan concluded the message by writing, 'To everyone who has supported me as sweeter_nk until now, thank you so much.'

Police Investigate Influencer Mina Chan Fatal Livestream

According to South Korean news agency Yonhap, police received a report at approximately 5.33 am on 5 August about a Japanese influencer in her twenties attempting suicide during a TikTok livestream.

Seoul's Yongsan Police Station is reportedly investigating the precise circumstances surrounding her death. Authorities are piecing issues related to her harassment.

A young woman remembered for warmth by family, Chan was allegedly subjected to severe online judgment.

Unrelated Perez Hilton Incident Raises Livestream Concerns

Chan's passing coincides with another disturbing, albeit unrelated, livestream involving celebrity blogger Perez Hilton that raised separate concerns about self-harm content.

Hilton recently broadcast a TikTok video where he appeared to engage in acts of self-harm. The footage was later removed, though clips inevitably continued circulating elsewhere.

The two cases are unrelated beyond distressing livestreamed content, and authorities are conducting entirely separate investigations.

Miami-Dade County deputies responded to Hilton's home that night following multiple calls. Hilton was subsequently transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

According to an official update from his family, he remains in a 'serious but stable' condition after experiencing 'significant blood loss and ... additional injuries that will require surgery'. His family requested privacy while he receives treatment.

The tragedy of Chan's death has prompted mental health advocates and industry observers to demand greater accountability from online platforms regarding targeted harassment and cyberbullying.

As investigators continue piecing together the final hours of the young creator's life, her passing remains a stark reminder of the human toll exacted by unchecked digital cruelty.