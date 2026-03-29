The Trump administration's newly launched White House Official App has been flagged with a Community Note on X, just days after its 27 March 2026 release. The note appeared on a post promoting the app and stated that it 'tracks users' precise location every 4.5 minutes (foreground) via third-party OneSignal, syncing coordinates to external servers despite "no filter" claims.' It linked directly to a technical blog post by developer @Thereallo1026, who claimed to have decompiled the app's Android source code and documented what was found inside.

The White House had launched the app describing it as delivering 'President Donald J. Trump and his Administration directly to the American people like never before,' with features including breaking news alerts, live briefings, a media library, and a direct feedback channel. The post promoting the app on X, shared by @RonFilipkowski, accumulated 7.4 million views — with the Community Note publicly visible beneath it.

What the Developer Found

In the blog post, @Thereallo1026 described pulling the app's APK and running it through decompilation tools, finding that the entire GPS pipeline — including permission strings, interval constants, fused location requests, capture logic, background scheduling, and the sync to OneSignal's API — was 'fully compiled in and one setLocationShared(true) call away from activating.'

According to the analysis, the app captures latitude, longitude, accuracy, timestamp, and whether the app was running in the foreground or background, with foreground polling set to every 4.5 minutes and background polling set to every 9.5 minutes, all syncing to OneSignal's commercial servers. The developer also noted that the app profiles users extensively through OneSignal — including tags, SMS numbers, cross-device aliases, outcome tracking, notification interaction logging, in-app message click tracking, and full user state observation.

Separately, an Exodus Privacy audit of the app, cited in a legal analysis published online, identified three embedded trackers, one of which was Huawei Mobile Services Core — the Chinese technology company the US government has sanctioned over national security concerns.

The new White House App the Trump admin just rolled out got a Community Note. pic.twitter.com/HNUdE7vqXS — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 29, 2026

Three Gates — but the Pipeline Is Live

The developer acknowledged the tracking is not unconditionally active, noting three conditions must be met before the location pipeline fires: a software flag must be set to true, the user must grant Android runtime location permissions, and the device must have a location provider. However, the blog post was explicit that the withNoLocation Expo plugin — which was supposed to strip location permissions — 'clearly did not strip any of this.'

The company behind the app, Dev Forty Five LLC, was registered on 18 March 2026 — just nine days before the app launched — according to the Utah Division of Corporations and Commercial Code Business Registration, and lists Ty Nielson as its registered agent. No public information about the company's broader operations existed at the time of publication.

Wider Permissions Raise Further Concern

The GPS findings were not the only element drawing public concern. A viral post by @DiligentDenizen on 27 March 2026, which accumulated over 832,000 views, flagged the app's full permissions list as carrying what the user described as 'China-level big brother permissions,' citing requests for access to biometric fingerprint hardware, the ability to modify or delete shared storage contents, Wi-Fi connections, and the option to run at device startup.

The White House's privacy policy was last updated on 20 January 2025 — more than a year before the app launched on 27 March 2026. The policy makes no mention of the mobile app, GPS tracking, OneSignal, location data collection, biometric access, or background data collection, and was written to cover website visits, email subscriptions, cookies, and social media pages only.

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📲 Google Play Store: https://t.co/zFjVcveGOV pic.twitter.com/xxaaSr1irC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 27, 2026

No Response From the White House

The White House had not publicly responded to the specific technical claims at the time of publication, and neither had OneSignal. Amanda Beckham, government relations director at Free Press Action, said in a statement on app data collection practices that 'websites, apps, and devices we wear or carry collect information about where we work, the places we visit, our browsing history, political opinions, medical and biometric data, and more,' adding that 'when aggregated, all of this data represents the power to influence, manipulate, and discriminate.'

Community Notes on X operate as a crowdsourced fact-checking mechanism, requiring consensus among contributors with differing viewpoints before a note becomes publicly visible. For the flag on the White House app's promotional post to appear, it had to reflect agreement across a broad range of users — not merely those critical of the administration.