Reports that Tiger Woods had already been discouraged from driving members of the Trump family before a recent Florida car crash have reignited scrutiny of the golf legend's driving history and the security protocols surrounding the president's relatives. The controversy centres on claims that Woods had been informally discouraged from transporting Kai Trump and Barron Trump in a vehicle well before the latest accident drew renewed public attention.

The episode highlights the complex intersection of celebrity relationships, security requirements for political families, and the lingering shadow of Woods' past driving-related incidents.

Security Protocols Surrounding Trump Family Members

Family members of a sitting or former US president are subject to security protocols managed by the Secret Service, which maintains responsibility for protective intelligence and operations involving individuals under its care. These procedures frequently extend to transport arrangements, with security teams generally preferring trained agents or vetted drivers to handle vehicles when protectees are present.

Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Donald Trump, has historically been protected by the Secret Service during his time at the White House and at public appearances. Kai Trump, Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter, has also appeared in high-profile settings alongside the Trump family under security oversight. Such protocols can lead to informal restrictions on who is permitted to drive family members, particularly minors.

🚨 SECRET SERVICE "BANS" TIGER WOODS FROM DRIVING TRUMP’S GRANDKIDS — AFTER SHOCK DUI CRASH



After Tiger Woods flipped his SUV in Florida and was arrested for DUI again… a new detail is raising eyebrows.



Vanessa Trump, the mother of President Trump’s grandchildren, is dating… pic.twitter.com/hEIFBFNnHB — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) March 29, 2026

Tiger Woods' Relationship with the Trump Family

Tiger Woods has maintained a long-standing relationship with Donald Trump, rooted largely in their shared interest in golf. The two men have played golf together on multiple occasions, including rounds at Trump-owned courses in Florida and New Jersey. In 2019, Trump awarded Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House following the golfer's Masters Tournament victory, praising him as 'one of the greatest athletes in the history of sports.'

Woods and Trump were also seen together publicly at the TGL Finals earlier this year, where their appearance gave the impression of a relationship that was, on the surface, untroubled, an impression that changed sharply with the crash and subsequent arrest.

.@POTUS on Tiger Woods: "I feel so badly... There was an accident and that's all I know. A very close friend of mine — he's an amazing person, an amazing man." pic.twitter.com/3CpCovsKfA — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 27, 2026

Woods' Driving History and Previous Incidents

Questions surrounding Woods' driving safety date back many years and have periodically resurfaced in the public record. In May 2017, Woods was arrested in Jupiter, Florida, after police officers found him asleep in his car on the side of the road. Woods displayed signs of impairment but later stated that alcohol was not involved, attributing the incident to prescribed medications interacting unexpectedly. He subsequently pleaded guilty to reckless driving and entered a diversion programme in Palm Beach County, completing it in October 2018.

A far more serious event occurred on 23 February 2021 when Woods suffered significant injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Los Angeles County. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department concluded that Woods had been travelling at high speed before losing control of his SUV, with no evidence of impairment or mechanical failure contributing to the crash. Woods required extensive surgery for multiple leg fractures and later described the long rehabilitation process as one of the most challenging periods of his life.

BREAKING: Tiger Woods arrested and charged with DUI, property damage, and refusing a urine test after rolling his Range Rover on Jupiter Island. He blew 0.00 on the breathalyzer — deputies believe it was medication. His second DUI arrest in Florida. pic.twitter.com/FVEcrntW33 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) March 27, 2026

Florida Crash Renews Attention to Safety Concerns

On 27 March 2026, Woods was involved in a two-vehicle crash near his home on Jupiter Island, Florida, when his Land Rover struck a trailer and flipped on a narrow two-lane road. Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek confirmed that Woods showed signs of impairment, describing him as 'lethargic', though a breathalyser test registered no alcohol. Woods refused to submit to a urine test. He was charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test, all misdemeanours under Florida law, and was held for eight hours before being released on bail.

The incident reportedly caused tension with Vanessa Trump, the mother of Kai Trump. According to the Daily Mail, Trump warned Woods he needed to get his life under control or risk losing the relationship; the Irish Star reported she confronted him at his Florida home hours after his release. Neither account has been independently confirmed, and no direct statement from Trump has been issued.

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Celebrity, Politics, and Personal Boundaries

Woods remains one of the most celebrated athletes in modern sport, with 82 PGA Tour victories and 15 major championships. His long-standing relationship with the Trump family, rooted largely in their shared interest in golf, has spanned years of social and professional interactions, a dynamic that changed sharply with the arrest and the reports that followed.

The 'barred from driving' claim, while circulating in reports, has not been confirmed by a named source. As scrutiny of his driving record intensifies and his relationship with Vanessa Trump remains under strain, questions about safety, reputation and personal conduct continue to shape how one of sport's most recognisable figures navigates life off the course.