A woman in Wisconsin who has never met Lindsay Clancy has raised almost $1M for Clancy's parents in under a week. Clancy is on trial in Massachusetts for killing her three children. She has admitted she did it.

Brandee Mulligan started posting her reactions to the trial on TikTok on 6 August. She set up a GoFundMe page for Clancy's parents eight days later. It has since taken more than 27,000 donations.

'Let's just build them up and surround them with love,' Mulligan said in one video. Her first target was $500,000, and she has since moved it to $2M. Roughly $936,000 had come in by Wednesday.

Where the Money Goes

The Musgrove Family Fund is named for Mike and Paula Musgrove, who are Clancy's parents, and the money goes to them. They left Connecticut for Massachusetts so they could be near her. Paula is retired, and Mike is a photographer.

None of it can pay their daughter's legal bills. GoFundMe does not allow fundraisers for legal costs, and Mulligan told her followers so plainly. The page says the money covers travel, lodging, and living costs instead.

GoFundMe has verified the fundraiser. Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, confirmed that her parents would accept it.

The page tells donors it is not asking them to take a side. 'Nothing about this fund asks anyone to share their view of Lindsay,' it says.

One claim behind the appeal is not confirmed. Mulligan told followers she had seen posts saying the Musgroves remortgaged their house. The page itself does not say that, and mentions only that the couple have been drawing down savings.

Where the Trial Stands

Prosecutors finished their case on 17 August after 14 days of evidence at Plymouth Superior Court. The defence began the same afternoon. Its first witness was Paula Musgrove, the mother the money is being raised for.

Prosecutors say Clancy planned the killings and meant to take her children with her when she tried to kill herself. Her lawyer says she was too ill to be held responsible for what she did.

Her three children were Cora, Dawson, and Callan. Cora was 5, Dawson was 3, and Callan was 8 months old. They died in January 2023.

Clancy was badly hurt in a suicide attempt the same night. She is paralysed from the waist down.

Patrick Clancy, the children's father, was the first witness prosecutors called. He described months in which his wife sought help for depression, anxiety, and thoughts of harming the children. 'It was all very confusing,' he told the court.

Her medical records show therapy, psychiatric appointments, and a hospital stay in the weeks before the children died. She had been prescribed antidepressants, antipsychotic drugs, and mood stabilisers. Her lawyer argues those drugs made her worse.

The defence says a severe illness that can begin in the days after childbirth is why she killed them. Doctors call it postpartum psychosis. The NHS says it affects about 1 in 1,000 new mothers and should be treated as an emergency.

Two Funds, One Family

This is the second seven-figure fund the case has produced. In 2023, more than 15,000 people gave over $1M to Patrick Clancy. That money was for medical bills, funerals, and legal help.

The new fund has drawn almost twice as many donors. Hundreds of women wearing pink lined the street outside the courthouse in August in silent support of Clancy.

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Mental health experts are expected to give evidence for the defence. The jury will then choose between three verdicts.

It can convict her, which means prison. It can clear her, which means she walks free. Or it can decide she was too ill to be responsible.

That third verdict sends her to a state hospital rather than prison. Doctors would review her case at intervals to decide whether she could ever be released.

Samaritans can be contacted free on 116 123 in the UK and Ireland, at any hour. Action on Postpartum Psychosis supports women and families affected by the illness at app-network.org. In the United States, the National Maternal Mental Health Hotline is at 1-833-852-6262.