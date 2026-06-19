A chilling threat linked to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been exposed after Islamic State of Iraq and Syria issued direct instructions to lone mujahideen, calling on extremists to seize every opportunity during the tournament to carry out attacks that could result in mass casualties among fans and players.

People tasked with enforcing security may have to step up security measures following threats issued by ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria), calling on lone mujahideen (lone-wolf jihadist) extremists to create chaos that would place fans' and players' lives at risk.

The Disturbing ISIS Message

'O mujahid, have a full month to monitor gatherings and launch attacks, for the unbridled hordes of infidels throng the streets and stands teem with them,' a message from ISIS read via The Mirror.

The call from ISIS was also backed by tips for extremists on how attacks could potentially be carried out. This included starting fires in stands that would likely create panic and result in a stampede, which could lead to innocent lives being injured or, worse, killed.

'Imagine that you have succeeded in starting a fire in the stands to cause a massive stampede that will kill hundreds of people from the nation of the Trinity and atheism? It is an idea worth implementing,' ISIS said.

ISIS World Cup Sins Singled Out

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ISIS, infamous for its extreme violence and extremist ideology, went on to explain why it was calling on extremists to cause chaos. It alleged that the World Cup promotes sinful ways, describing it as bestiality and depravity.

Included in this branding are the star players from each team. According to ISIS, each squad had crusaders whom it believes were on a mission to destroy Islam. It likened the unnamed players to livestock who have been led astray.

'The victory lies with those who seize this opportunity, within the well-known legal parameters of Islamic jurisprudence, to admire and become attached to the 'player', and engage in jihad by intensifying campaigns to cripple America and wound the hearts of its citizens,' the message from the extremist group continued.

Heightened Security May Not Be Enough

Even before the calls to create havoc emerged, security had already been heightened in the regions where World Cup matches will be played – Mexico, Canada and the United States. Each region has ramped up security measures, aware that such a prestigious event could tempt terrorists to strike.

In Mexico, security has extended beyond stadiums to surrounding streets. National Guard personnel have been deployed to ensure the safety of players and spectators.

Security levels in the United States have been raised even further. Federal agencies, state and local police are conducting round-the-clock surveillance of critical areas to ensure that stadiums and fan zones are safeguarded amid heightened threat concerns. Players and team officials are also being given escorts to ensure nothing untoward happens to them.

Beyond standard security measures, surveillance is being supported by the use of hunter drones, bag-scanning robotic dogs, advanced X-ray lorries and thousands of AI-powered cameras to closely monitor public areas.

Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House FIFA World Cup 2026 Task Force, admitted that maintaining security to avoid any untoward incidents is a huge challenge. He described it as an unprecedented security challenge but assured that authorities will do everything they can to ensure the safety of players and civilians.

'We're going to do everything in our power to make sure that nothing goes wrong,' Giuliani said in a report by ESPN.

Around 400 law enforcement agencies are working together with the federal government and private security firms to secure stadiums, fan festivals, base camps and hotels for the record 48 teams, who will play 78 matches over 39 days in 11 US cities, with a further 26 matches in Canada and Mexico.