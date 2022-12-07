Travelling can be fun and exciting, but it can also be stressful and nerve-racking if you don't know what you're doing. If you want to get the most out of your vacation and make it as relaxing as possible, check out these five incredible travel tools that will help you get there and have fun at the same time.

Online car rental apps

Car rental in Cebu is a car hire service in Cebu, Philippines that offers customers the opportunity to rent cars at affordable prices. The company caters to individuals who travel frequently and need short-term car rentals. The cars are available on a 24/7 basis so it makes a great option for people who like to see different destinations every day.

Citymapper

While there are many tech tools that will make your travel more enjoyable, one of my favourites is Citymapper. This app tells you what the next train will be, how long it will take to get to your destination, and how much time there is before the next train. The app also provides you with a map so you can see where you are and where you are going. There are always options in case you want to use public transportation instead of taking a taxi.

AccuWeather

These days, a good travel companion is a smartphone with an app like AccuWeather. This not only lets you know about the weather in your destination, but also gives you information about the nearest hospital or pharmacy in case of emergencies. There's even an earthquake map for any seismic activity. It'll tell you if there's anything wrong with flights and will even show up-to-the minute forecasts. You'll never have to deal with those sudden storms again without being prepared.

XE Currency

The XE Currency app is a great tool to have on hand when travelling abroad. It allows you to keep track of the currency exchange rate and to monitor fluctuations in the market. It also calculates your daily spending based on the current currency exchange rate, so you know how much money you are spending at any given time. Plus, it offers a shopping comparison that allows you to figure out whether or not it's worth purchasing something locally or if you should order it online instead.

TripIt

After travelling for a while, it can get frustrating to keep track of all the airline tickets, hotel confirmations, and other travel information that you need to keep organised. TripIt is a website and app that helps you organise all your travel plans in one place by pulling in data from Gmail, Facebook, Outlook, and more. You can also add things like rental car reservations and restaurant reservations to your itinerary so that everything is on one easy-to-navigate list. You'll never miss an important detail or be left scrambling when you land at your destination. Plus, if you happen to make any changes or cancel anything, those are automatically updated too.