After becoming one of the most acclaimed TV dramas of recent years, the hit FX series is coming back for its fifth and final season. With Carmy, Sydney and Richie facing some of their biggest challenges yet, viewers are eager to see how the story ends.

Here's everything we know so far about The Bear Season 5.

Is Season 5 Really The Final Season?

Yes, FX has confirmed that Season 5 will be the final season of The Bear.

The announcement has sparked an emotional reaction from fans, many of whom say they are not ready to say goodbye to Carmy and the rest of the restaurant team.

Who Is Returning For The Final Season?

Most of the main cast is expected to return, including Jeremy Allen White as Carmy Berzatto, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie Jerimovich, Abby Elliott as Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto, Lionel Boyce as Marcus, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina and Matty Matheson as Neil Fak.

Several recurring characters are also expected to appear throughout the season.

What Will Happen In Season 5?

Season 4 ended with major uncertainty surrounding the future of The Bear restaurant.

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The new season is expected to follow the team as they continue trying to establish the restaurant while navigating personal struggles, financial pressures and difficult decisions.

According to the synopsis, Carmy has stepped away from the restaurant business, leaving Sydney, Richie and Natalie to carry the weight of keeping The Bear alive.

Disney UK shared: 'With no money, the threat of a sale and a torrential storm in their way, the new partners must band together with the rest of the team to achieve one last service, hoping they'll finally earn a Michelin star. Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant "perfect" might not be the food, but the people.'

Fans are also hoping to see answers to several lingering questions, including the future of Carmy and Sydney's partnership and whether the restaurant can finally achieve the success they have been chasing.

The synopsis for the first episode of the season reads 'The restaurant, struggling to maintain financial stability while aiming for a Michelin star, is left in the hands of Sydney and Richie.'

Why Is Everyone Talking About The Bear?

Since premiering in 2022, The Bear has become one of the biggest television success stories of the streaming era.

The series has won multiple Emmy Awards, Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards while building a passionate fanbase online.

Its mix of intense kitchen drama, family conflict and emotional storytelling has helped it stand out in an increasingly crowded TV landscape.

Will There Be A Spin-Off?

At the moment, no spin-offs have been officially announced.

However, fans continue to hope for the possibility of future projects involving some of the show's most popular characters.

Neither FX nor the show's creators have confirmed any plans beyond Season 5.

The Bear Season 5 Release Date

In the US, the new season of The Bear will be released on 25 June. Meanwhile, fans in the UK will be able to watch it on Disney+ from 26 June. The final season will contain eight episodes, and all of them are expected to be released at once, allowing fans to binge-watch the final season

With just weeks to go until the premiere, fans are counting down to what could be one of television's most emotional endings of the year.