Alexis Wilkins, the girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel, has responded to criticism over her selection to perform at the Freedom 250 event on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

Wilkins, a country music singer and political commentator, announced on Tuesday that she'll be performing at the Great American State Fair, saying, 'What a great honor to be a part of the 250th birthday of this great nation.'

Following her announcement, Sara Higdon, a reporter at The Post Millennial, then wrote on X, 'Does having the FBI director's girlfriend getting paid by the taxpayers to perform violate federal ethics laws?'

Wilkins responded with a lengthy post, saying that she's 'no longer accepting false narratives and total sham accusations.'

Who Is Alexis Wilkins?

Alexis Wilkins is a 27-year-old country music singer and political commentator who was born in Boston, Massachusetts. She graduated from Belmont University in Nashville with a dual degree in Business and Political Science.

The singer released her official debut single, 'Holdin' On,' in March 2020. Her debut EP, Grit, which was released in April 2023, quickly climbed to #4 on the iTunes chart.

Wilkins and Patel reportedly met at a ReAwaken America event in October 2022 and started dating in early 2023. In February 2025, the singer shared a photo on social media of her standing by Patel's side when he was sworn in as the FBI director.

'Beyond proud. Looks like the USA is going to be okay. 🇺🇸 God bless the men and women in blue who serve this nation who will be making America safe again,' Wilkins wrote on Instagram.

The couple's relationship came under scrutiny last year following allegations that the FBI director used taxpayer funds to fly the singer on private planes and pay for her security.

Patel has consistently defended Wilkins, writing on X in November 2025, 'The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis — a true patriot and the woman I'm proud to call my partner in life — are beyond pathetic. She is a rock-solid conservative and a country music sensation who has done more for this nation than most will in ten lifetimes. I'm so blessed she's in my life.'

Response to Backlash over Freedom 250 Booking

'Let's just get a few things straight, because this is long overdue,' Wilkins wrote on X. 'I have been a country music artist for years now. I have had a successful career in both music and commentary/strategy. People don't get to negate that for clicks or headlines. I was invited to sing this anthem on my own accord, as I have been many other places throughout my career.'

Let's just get a few things straight, because this is long overdue.



1. I have been a country music artist for years now. I have had a successful career in both music and commentary/strategy. People don't get to negate that for clicks or headlines. I was invited to sing this… pic.twitter.com/ubinSNZYHD — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) June 23, 2026

The singer then emphasised that she did not accept payment for the 'great honor' and said, 'The Freedom250 entire celebration is on a fundraising arm; neither UFC nor any National Mall celebrations are "taxpayer funded" (you would think, as a journalist, this would be something she would know or at least look into).'

Wilkins then added, 'I'm no longer accepting false narratives and total sham accusations that diminish my hard work and earned accomplishments, so please expect this kind of response to continue.'