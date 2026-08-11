Chrissy Metz has started using a GLP-1 weight-loss medication after years of scepticism, revealing the decision in a new interview as she continues her Broadway run in & Juliet.

The 45-year-old This Is Us star, who has long been open about her weight and health journey, said she now has 'zero regrets' about embracing the treatment after initially resisting the idea of using medication.

Why Chrissy Metz Changed Her Mind on GLP-1s

Metz has spent much of her public life fielding questions about her body, with her weight even woven into the storyline of Kate Pearson on This Is Us.

She said she had 'tried so many modalities, whether it was diets or therapy, and none of it really worked for me.' She added that perimenopause and a family history of obesity, including health problems experienced by her father, pushed her to reconsider.

'I was like, "I'm not taking this medication. I don't wanna do this. It's not gonna work for me." You know, all the things,' she said, recalling her initial resistance.

The turning point came when she recognised 'food noise,' a term commonly used to describe persistent or intrusive thoughts about food, was consuming her head space. 'It's so nice not to be obsessing about what I'm going to have every minute, even as I'm still consuming the meal,' Metz said.

Since starting the GLP-1 medication, she has described the experience as 'great' and said she experienced benefits she did not expect. 'I've enjoyed the benefits that I didn't think would come, because I was very skeptical,' she said.

Beyond the mental relief, Metz said the medication has helped her become 'more mobile' and experience less joint pain and inflammation, benefits she said have helped while performing eight Broadway shows a week.

Metz is now a paid ambassador for Ro, the telehealth company that offers access to GLP-1 treatments. According to Ro, Metz has lost 63 pounds (28.6 kg) since beginning treatment, although she emphasised that the medication is not a 'magic wand.'

She is also working with a trainer, lifting weights and building muscle while trying not to fixate on a number on the scale. 'I just want to feel strong and not have my morning ruined because I stepped on a scale and I'm several pounds above what I think I should be,' she said.

Facing the Judgement: Chrissy Metz on Health, Family History and Putting Herself First

Metz acknowledged that her decision could draw mixed reactions. 'Everybody is judgy,' she said, but insisted it 'doesn't matter' because people will judge her for using a GLP-1 just as they previously judged her for her weight.

'They're not in my life. They're not in my doctor's notes. They're not in the hereditary issues my family has,' she said. 'My life is my life, and I have to do what's best for me.'

Her family history played an important role in that decision. Metz has spoken about her father's obesity-related health problems and said she wanted to make choices based on her long-term health rather than vanity or outside pressure. She also discussed the shame associated with living in a larger body and said she wanted to ensure her decision was motivated by her own health needs.

'I know that my blood work is already better, and I'm headed in the right direction of getting ahead of things that needed getting ahead of,' she said.

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Metz also addressed the physical demands of performing on Broadway at 45 while perimenopausal. 'I can run around a stage eight shows a week on Broadway as a 45-year-old perimenopausal woman,' she said, crediting her broader health changes with helping her manage the demanding schedule.

'For me, it's like, health now for health later, and that's the most important thing for me: longevity.'

She is not alone in the conversation. GLP-1 medications have become a major part of the debate surrounding obesity treatment, with clinical research showing significant weight-loss benefits while also identifying potential side effects and the need for appropriate medical and nutritional monitoring.

Metz said she does not engage with comments that negatively affect her. 'I always say, they're not in my life,' she said. 'I can't engage with something that doesn't make me feel good.' There is also the matter of expectations. Metz has been candid that the medication is one part of a larger lifestyle shift.

'It's a whole lifestyle change. It's not just, Oh, I'm going to take a medication because it's not the easy way out.' She said she is practising intuitive eating, prioritising protein and focusing on strength and mobility rather than pursuing a specific number on the scale.

Metz's assessment of improvements in her blood work, mobility and day-to-day health reflects her own experience with the treatment. She has repeatedly stressed that she does not regard medication alone as a solution.

'I know it's not a magic wand, and I need to change other things,' she said. 'It's really about how comfortable I am, and learning what I'm capable of.'