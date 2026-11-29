American Ascent, a new US conservative recruitment organisation with reported backing of $12 (£9.14) million, has invoked a 'cold civil war'. Its listed partner, American Moment, has separately declared an ambition to create '10,000 Stephen Millers'.

The organisations' political ambitions came under scrutiny in a Guardian investigation published on 29 November 2026.

Top Maga figures lead new rightwing group 'American Ascent' seeking recruits for ‘cold civil war’: what does 'American Ascent' even mean? More violence? https://t.co/i6LU6QwlS3 — Phil Gurski (@borealissaves) November 29, 2026

American Ascent was publicly announced on 9 November, days after Republicans suffered losses in the midterm elections. Its president, Ryan Neuhaus, said preparations for the initiative began before voters went to the polls.

While American Ascent seeks to develop prospective political leaders, American Moment prepares young conservatives for employment in Washington. Both organisations are pursuing their objectives through separate recruitment initiatives.

American Ascent's 'Cold Civil War' Rhetoric and $12M Backing

American Ascent is chaired by Thomas Klingenstein, a Republican donor who also chairs the Claremont Institute. According to Politico's reporting, cited by the Guardian, Klingenstein is providing an initial $12 (£9.14) million in financial backing.

American Ascent is chaired by Thomas Klingenstein, a Republican donor who also chairs the Claremont Institute. According to Politico's reporting, cited by the Guardian, Klingenstein is providing an initial $12 (£9.14) million in financial backing.

American Ascent's published mission statement blames what it calls 'corrupt elites' for plunging the country into a 'cold civil war'. The organisation seeks to recruit prospective leaders who share its vision for America's political and cultural future.

Its mission statement also rejects hatred towards fellow citizens.

Klingenstein has expressed similar political views in the past. His official biography describes his belief that America is experiencing an ideological conflict in which Republican leaders have failed to engage sufficiently.

Neuhaus previously served as chief of staff to Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts. He resigned in November 2025 following controversy over Roberts's defence of political commentator Tucker Carlson, who had interviewed white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

A Heritage Foundation spokesperson confirmed at the time that Neuhaus had resigned rather than been dismissed.

Several members of American Ascent's leadership have held fellowships or positions at the Claremont Institute. The organisation did not respond to the Guardian's detailed request for comment.

American Ascent Partner Targets '10,000 Stephen Millers'

The recruitment ambition also drew criticism on social media. In a post on X on 21 October, Aaron Reichlin-Melnick questioned whether modelling thousands of conservative recruits on Miller would contribute to the movement's long-term political success.

Stephen Miller is one of the most unpopular people in the country, so I'm not sure if training "10,000 Stephen Millers" is a good idea for anyone looking for long-term political success.



But hey, what do I know, I'm not a political consultant. https://t.co/fAzWJV9uY3 — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) October 21, 2026

American Moment, established in 2021, has focused on developing conservative political talent. Its chief executive and co-founder, Nick Solheim, discussed the organisation's recruitment strategy in an interview with Semafor on 21 October 2026.

'Our goal is to create 10,000 Stephen Millers,' Solheim said during an earlier podcast appearance, according to Semafor.

The reference is to White House chief of staff Stephen Miller, who succeeded Susie Wiles on 9 November 2026. Miller previously served as President Donald Trump's deputy chief of staff for policy.

American Moment's ambition does not represent its current number of graduates. Semafor reported that its most intensive training programme accepts between 15 and 30 paid fellows each semester.

Solheim said the organisation had trained several thousand young conservatives.

Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts has praised American Moment's contribution to conservative politics. Semafor also reported criticism concerning the organisation's relationship with elements of the online right.

American Moment board member Rachel Bovard told the publication that applicants associated with Fuentes or his views would not be admitted.

Vice President JD Vance previously advised American Moment.

Meanwhile, American Ascent says further information about its own fellowship programme, including its activities and application process, will be announced in December 2026.