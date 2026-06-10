In a rare sight in Indian and American political and business circles, Donald Trump Jr. was spotted performing a Gujarati folk dance with Indian billionaire Anant Ambani in late November. Four months later, his family's conglomerate, which is among the wealthiest in Asia, reportedly wired at least $100 million to a Texas startup in which Trump Jr. secretly held a stake.

The exchange of funds, documented in a ProPublica investigation published on 9 June, has put the 30-year-old executive director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), India's most valuable private company, at the center of one of the most scrutinised business-and-politics stories of the second Trump term. But the name Anant Ambani is new for most Americans, even though the family he represents is not.

Who Is Anant Ambani?

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, serves as executive director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), leading the conglomerate's efforts in renewable energy and sustainability. He was appointed to the role in April 2025 for a five-year term, overseeing the company's transition from traditional energy to green initiatives, including solar manufacturing and hydrogen production. The Reliance heir has consistently ranked among Asia's richest individuals. A Brown University graduate, Anant has led the company's energy business since August 2022 and has served as a board member of Jio Platforms Ltd. since March 2020.

One of the most notable achievements linked to Anant Ambani is Vantara, a pioneering wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation initiative spread across a 3,000-acre ecosystem in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This is where Ambani hosted Trump Jr. in November 2025, taking the president's son through the family's private zoo before the two danced together at the informal evening gathering.

This is not the first time the Trump and the Ambani families have crossed paths. Ivanka Trump attended Anant Ambani's wedding party in India in 2024, where guests were treated to a Rihanna concert. Anant's father, Mukesh, has an estimated net worth of $90 billion and lives in a 27-story home. He visited Washington, DC, for Trump's second inauguration, posing with the president at a private reception.

At the Private Reception in Washington, Mrs. Nita and Mr. Mukesh Ambani extended their congratulations to President-Elect Mr. Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration.



With a shared optimism for deeper India-US relations, they wished him a transformative term of leadership, paving… pic.twitter.com/XXm2Sj74vX — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) January 19, 2025

In a separate transaction, Reliance paid $10 million to the Trump Organization in 2024 as a 'development fee' for a project in Mumbai, according to the president's financial disclosure. Interestingly, Reliance has not yet announced a Trump project. Reliance told ProPublica that 'the real estate project is real' and 'remains under development.'

The Texas Refinery Deal at the Center of Controversy

The investment, which ProPublica reported, centres around America First Refining, a Texas-based startup aiming to build the first major new oil refinery in the United States in roughly 50 years. ProPublica reported that Trump Jr. quietly acquired a stake in America First Refining and maintained ties with the company, citing records and people familiar with the matter. But Reliance's stake in the company took many by surprise.

Commenting on the $100M investment in Texas Refinery, Reliance denied receiving any special treatment from the US government and said its investment in America First Refining was based solely on commercial considerations. 'There is no connection between Reliance's investment in AFR and any unique measures associated with general US trade, tariff, sanctions or licensing outcomes,' the company said in a statement.

The White House, responding to ProPublica's questions, said that 'there are no conflicts of interest.'

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On the contrary, the events leading up to the investment ran through a period of direct conflict. By the summer of 2025, the family was under attack from the White House. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Reliance had reportedly made billions in profits by purchasing vast quantities of Russian oil at a discount, Reuters reported. This was against the backdrop of Trump's growing frustration with his administration's struggles to bring the war to an end. In August, the US president doubled his tariffs on India to 50%. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro publicly assailed 'India's politically connected energy titans' for 'funding Putin's war machine,' widely read as a reference to the Ambanis.

Trump Jr. flew to India in November, met with Anant Ambani in Jamnagar, and, according to ProPublica, a deal began to take shape. As the Ambanis quietly finalized their deal with America First Refining, US-Indian relations appeared to improve. In February, the Trump administration struck a trade deal with India, dramatically lowering tariffs, and also reportedly gave Reliance a license to buy Venezuelan oil. When the Iran war broke out and rocked global energy markets, the US gave India a sanctions waiver to buy Russian crude.

Reuters separately reported in February that the United States issued a general licence to Reliance Industries that would allow the refiner to buy Venezuelan oil directly without violating sanctions.

How Big Is Reliance Industries?

For context on the scale involved: Reliance Industries Limited is the largest private-sector corporation in India, with operations spanning petrochemicals, telecommunications, retail, and renewable energy. Reliance owns the world's largest oil refinery in Jamnagar, India, and has a market capitalisation of $206 billion, according to LSEG data.

Mukesh Ambani, Anant's father and the company's chairman and managing director, has structured the succession of the conglomerate across three children: Akash, the eldest, has served as chairman of Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm, since June 2022. Isha currently leads Reliance's retail, e-commerce, and luxury segments, while Anant is responsible for the group's new energy business.

Anant's appointment as executive director in 2025 made him the first of the three siblings to hold that formal executive title within the parent company, not just its subsidiaries, giving him a direct seat in the boardroom at a critical moment in RIL's energy pivot.

The ProPublica investigation frames the Reliance-America First Refining deal as part of a broader pattern in Trump's second term, in which overseas investors with policy interests before the administration channel funds into ventures connected to the Trump family's business network. Reliance has disputed that framing.

It's only fitting to mention the recent acquittal of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani against a major criminal case in the United States after federal authorities dropped all fraud and bribery-related charges filed against him in 2024. The New York Times had reported at the time that Adani's legal team indicated the businessman would be willing to invest $10 billion in the United States and create up to 15,000 jobs if the matter were resolved.