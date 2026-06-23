For generations of sports fans, Linda Cohn was not just part of ESPN's coverage. She was ESPN. After more than three decades behind the SportsCenter desk, the broadcaster whose voice became synonymous with breaking scores and unforgettable sporting moments is preparing to sign off for the final time.

Cohn, 66, announced that she will retire from ESPN on 30 June, bringing to a close a remarkable 34-year career that transformed her into one of the most recognisable figures in American sports media. The announcement prompted an outpouring of tributes from viewers, colleagues and former athletes, a response that left the veteran presenter visibly emotional.

'I've had happy tears all day, every minute of this day,' Cohn told followers in a video shared on social media shortly after the news became public.

The Woman Who Helped Define SportsCenter

Long before streaming highlights and social media clips changed how fans consume sport, SportsCenter was appointment viewing. Cohn became one of the programme's defining figures.

She joined ESPN in July 1992 and made her SportsCenter debut on 11 July that year. Over the following decades she would anchor more editions of the flagship programme than anyone else in network history, a record that remains unmatched.

Television news and sports broadcasting are industries known for constant change, shifting audiences and relentless competition. Yet Cohn remained a fixture through multiple eras of ESPN's evolution.

Reflecting on her career, she pointed not to ratings or records but to the people she encountered along the way. 'When I look back, I have amazing memories of the shows I hosted, the games I reported on, the athletes I met and the outstanding colleagues I got to work with,' she said in a statement released by ESPN.

Unlike broadcasters who cultivated larger-than-life personas, she consistently approached sports as a fan first. 'I've always said I was a fan first and I've always tried to keep that top of mind when I was doing SportsCenter or anything else,' she said.

A Trailblazer Beyond the Studio

Although Cohn's achievements behind the desk are considerable, her broader influence may prove even more significant.

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When she entered sports broadcasting in the early 1980s, opportunities for women in the industry were far more limited than they are today. Before arriving at ESPN, she worked on Long Island as a radio news anchor, writer and sports reporter and later became the first full-time female sports anchor on a national radio network.

Her success at ESPN helped challenge longstanding assumptions about who could lead sports coverage on national television.

Looking back, Cohn said the achievement she treasures most is seeing young women who grew up watching her establish successful careers of their own.

'What I'm most proud of is that my career lasted long enough for me to see little girls grow up watching SportsCenter, enter this business, and succeed in it,' she said.

'If my journey helped make that path a little easier for them, then that's the achievement I'll cherish most.'

For many women working in sports media today, Cohn was among the first examples of sustained success at the highest level.

Moments That Defined an Era

Over 34 years, Cohn's role at ESPN extended far beyond SportsCenter.

She worked as a host, reporter, commentator, interviewer, writer and play-by-play announcer. A former ice hockey goalkeeper at SUNY Oswego, she also became a prominent figure in ESPN's hockey coverage and remained deeply connected to the sport throughout her career.

Among her favourite memories was reaching a milestone few broadcasters will ever approach. In 2016, ESPN honoured her for anchoring her 5,000th edition of SportsCenter.

'Especially because my kids surprised me and were there for it and the fact some of my favourite athletes called in,' she recalled. 'Hard to pick one, but there is nothing like hosting a SportsCenter following an incredible game or individual achievement in sports,' she said. 'You feel the adrenaline throughout the night.'

The Final Sign-Off

ESPN executives have been quick to acknowledge the scale of Cohn's contribution.

'Linda Cohn is a legend and a major part of the history of ESPN,' said ESPN President of Content Burke Magnus. 'She has brought enthusiasm, personality and her love of sports to our audience for more than 30 years.'

Cohn's final SportsCenter appearances are scheduled for 26 June, when she will return to ESPN's Connecticut headquarters for a special evening celebrating her career.

Retirement, however, is not a word she appears eager to embrace fully.

'I'm grateful for every moment I had at ESPN but I'm inspired and energized by the opportunities that lie ahead,' she said.

After 34 years at the centre of America's biggest sports network, Linda Cohn leaves with a record book full of achievements. Her lasting legacy may be something harder to measure: proving that authenticity, passion and staying power still matter in sports television.