Andrew Castle, the broadcaster synonymous with the BBC's Wimbledon Championships coverage, has confirmed he is stepping down. After 22 years as the lead commentator, the former British No. 1 tennis player admits that learning of his departure was deeply difficult.

Speaking candidly, Castle revealed he was informed two months ago that the broadcaster intended to take its tennis commentary in a new direction. While he admits to feeling the sting of the decision, he is choosing to depart with professional grace.

'Am I upset?' Castle asked during an interview with The Telegraph. 'Yeah, I was upset, and I will stay that way this year, knowing it's my last. But all good things come to an end.'

For Castle, the timing is particularly poignant. He had hoped to reach a major milestone before concluding his tenure.

Read more Who Is Linda Cohn? 10 Photos of the SportsCenter Icon for Her Emotional Farewell From ESPN Who Is Linda Cohn? 10 Photos of the SportsCenter Icon for Her Emotional Farewell From ESPN

Castle Hurt But Leaves BBC with Gratitude

Castle, who has served as the BBC's lead Wimbledon commentator since 2003, confirmed that this year's Championships will mark his final appearance in the role.

Castle said he was informed around two months ago that the broadcaster planned to move its tennis coverage in a different direction.

Despite his disappointment, Castle insisted he was leaving without resentment. He said he understood that television organisations sometimes choose to refresh their coverage, even if those decisions are painful for those involved. According to Castle, he intends to depart feeling thankful for the opportunities he received rather than dwelling on the circumstances surrounding his exit.

'It would have been my 25th year. But who's bleating? I was told in person [that he wouldn't be doing the men's final next year], in a very respectful way, and I was very grateful for that – because knowing what I know about TV, you can be walking down the street one moment and the next you've been nobbled,' Castle told The Telegraph.

Castle Reflects On 22-Year Wimbledon Career

The 62-year-old reflected on the remarkable journey that followed his appointment in 2003, recalling that not everyone welcomed his arrival. He said some experienced broadcasters believed they deserved the position ahead of him, making his own appointment controversial from the outset.

Looking back, Castle said he considers himself fortunate to have spent more than 20 years commentating during what he described as an extraordinary period in men's tennis. Castle also admitted that the role was not always straightforward. While describing the job as one of the finest opportunities in sports broadcasting, he acknowledged there were periods of pressure, criticism, and controversy throughout his tenure.

Even so, he said those challenges never outweighed his appreciation for being entrusted with covering Wimbledon for such a long time.

BBC Pays Tribute

The BBC has praised Castle's contribution following confirmation of his departure. The broadcaster said it had hoped he would remain involved in its tennis coverage but respected his decision to step away, and thanked him for the leadership and experience he had brought to Wimbledon broadcasts over the years.

Castle has not revealed exactly what comes next professionally, although he indicated he is looking forward to spending more time with his family. He said he is currently building a home and is preparing to welcome his third grandchild, while remaining open to whatever opportunities may arise after Wimbledon.

Castle's departure represents another significant change to the BBC's Wimbledon presentation team, following high-profile exits in recent years. For many tennis fans, Castle's voice has become closely associated with some of the sport's most memorable moments, ensuring that his final Championship will mark the end of a notable chapter in the broadcaster's coverage.

For a generation of tennis fans, Castle's voice has been the backdrop to some of the sport's most iconic moments, ensuring his final Championships will be an emotional sign-off for a notable sports media career.