Queen Elizabeth II's official biographer, Anna Keay, is the first woman in a long line of esteemed British monarch historians.

King Charles III has appointed historian Anna Keay as the official biographer of Queen Elizabeth II. The decision reflects a preference for a female specialist to write the definitive account of his mother's life.

Rumours of Keay's appointment grew over the weekend after King Charles reportedly expressed a desire for a female biographer with extensive academic experience. An Oxford graduate in modern history, Keay's work focuses on British history, historic buildings and the crown.

Anna Keay's Extensive Experience as a British Historian

Keay has written key works on the British monarchy, including The Crown Jewels, The Last Royal Rebel and The Restless Republic: Britain Without a Crown, the latter earning her the Duff Cooper Prize for non-fiction.

Keay, known for her work on Britain's republican era, will gain unprecedented access to the late queen's personal and official papers in the Royal Archives. She will also be able to consult members of the royal family, friends and former household staff for the biography.

'It is a profound honour to have been asked to write the official biography of Queen Elizabeth II,' Keay said, according to The Guardian. 'She was our longest-reigning monarch and an extraordinary woman, whose life spanned a century of great change.'

'I am deeply grateful to His Majesty the king for entrusting me with this responsibility and for granting me access to her papers, and will do all I can to do justice to her life and work,' she added.

As director of the heritage conservation charity The Landmark Trust, Keay brings respected expertise in historical research and preservation. The upcoming biography marks the first time since 2022 that Elizabeth's private papers, previously sealed, have been opened to an authorised historian.

What Is Queen Elizabeth II's Biography About?

Anticipated as a rare insight into Queen Elizabeth's personal reflections, decision-making and relationships, the project aims to offer an intimate portrait beyond her seven decades of public duty. The timing is also notable, with the news confirmed ahead of 21 April, which would have marked Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday.

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The archive spans her 1952 accession through major political and social transformations in Britain and the Commonwealth. Historians are anticipating how the biography will contextualise her navigation of national events alongside the prime ministers of her time.

Speculation over who King Charles favoured for the role began three years ago when he indicated he wanted a younger author and, for the first time, a woman. Keay was selected ahead of several eminent historians, including Simon Sebag Montefiore, Lord Roberts of Belgravia and Sir David Cannadine.

Queen Elizabeth II's 100th Birthday Honoured in Charities

Queen Elizabeth II's legacy will also be honoured through the Queen Elizabeth Trust, a non-profit organisation intended to preserve her values for present and future generations. King Charles will sponsor the new charity, one of three legacy projects linked to her centenary.

The trust draws inspiration from Elizabeth's belief that 'everyone is our neighbour,' according to The Telegraph. 'This is a real chance to support communities across the United Kingdom and bring shared spaces back to life, places where people of all ages and backgrounds can meet, connect and belong,' said Sir Damon Buffini, the trust's chairman.

'I have seen first-hand the difference these spaces can make, creating opportunities, sparking connections and giving people a sense of pride in where they live,' he added. 'At a time when so many feel disconnected, this work feels more important than ever.'