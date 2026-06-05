At 81 years old, the highly accomplished actor James Handy has died, with his final cinematic appearance being in the $1.5 billion (£1.12 billion) global hit Top Gun: Maverick.

Handy lost his life on Wednesday, 3 June, after suffering an apparent chest stab wound, the New York Post reports. Police first discovered the heavily bleeding actor outside a Tarzana residence before racing him to a medical centre, though doctors ultimately could not save him. Authorities believe the person responsible for the deadly assault is Michael Gledhill, a 44-year-old who is the son of Handy's girlfriend.

West Valley patrol officers rushed to the 19200 block of Erwin Street at roughly 9:30 a.m., following a vague emergency broadcast. The dispatcher had received an incredibly chilling emergency call from a man declaring, 'I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.'

Actor James Handy of Jumanji and Top Gun Maverick reportedly fatally stabbed in Tarzana incident involving partner’s son



Los Angeles police say an arrest has been made after a domestic dispute turned deadly, with investigators examining statements made by the suspect following… pic.twitter.com/qx5Tzyr2Qv — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) June 5, 2026

Alleged Killer Flags Down Police and Faces High Bail

Attending officers discovered an unresponsive Handy losing a lot of blood from his injuries, with the exact number of strikes yet to be confirmed. The suspect didn't flee far, as police revealed that Gledhill actually flagged down a passing patrol car moments later to hand himself over. Currently held behind bars on a $2 million (£1.49 million) bond, his motives for targeting the actor are still a mystery whilst detectives continue their enquiries.

Iconic Career as a Beloved Hollywood Character Actor

Originally hailing from New York before making the move to Los Angeles, Handy maintained a steady presence across film and television projects from the late 1970s onwards. His final performance took place in the 2022 blockbusting sequel Top Gun: Maverick, where he took on the role of Jimmy, the welcoming bartender at the Hard Deck establishment.

Beyond this, the versatile performer left a lasting impression as the pest control expert in Robin Williams' 1995 fantasy adventure Jumanji, and originally stepped into the shoes of Lt. Byers for the 1989 buddy cop comedy K-9, eventually returning to the character a decade later in K-911.

RIP James Handy, Actor

Jimmy in Top Gun: Maverick

Byers in K-9, K-911

Arthur Devlin in Alias

Lou Handleman in Profiler

NYPD Blue, Arachnophobia, Jumanji, Unbreakable, Logan, Guarding Tess, The Rocketeer, Quantum Leap, Melrose Place, The West Wing, ER#InMemoriam #RIP pic.twitter.com/VeLLAV7751 — LegacyTributes (@InMemoriamX) June 5, 2026

Marvel enthusiasts might recognise Handy from his brief stint as a medical professional treating Hugh Jackman's character in the 2017 gritty blockbuster Logan. He also made a memorable impression as Milton Briggs in the 1990 spider-centric cult classic Arachnophobia, before stepping into the vestments of a priest for M. Night Shyamalan's superhero thriller Unbreakable in 2000.

His expansive cinematic portfolio spans decades, featuring standout appearances in popular titles such as The Verdict, Brighton Beach Memoirs, The Rocketeer, Gang Related, Black and White, Ash Wednesday, Rounds, 15 Minutes, and Suburbicon.

Read more James Handy Called a 'Man of Sin' By Suspected Killer: Top Gun Actor Fatally Stabbed at 81 James Handy Called a 'Man of Sin' By Suspected Killer: Top Gun Actor Fatally Stabbed at 81

On television, Handy was a familiar face to audiences, securing a recurring role as Captain Haverhill in the popular police procedural NYPD Blue. His career across the small screen also included memorable multi-episode arcs as Matt Fielding in Melrose Place, Mike Heseltine in A Dangerous Life, Representative Joe Bruno in The West Wing, and Arthur Devlin in Alias.

He even ventured into television films, portraying a judge in the 1999 production Time Served, and shared the screen with David Duchovny in a 1995 episode of The X-Files titled '2Shy', where he stepped into the role of Alan Cross.

Viewers could regularly spot Handy across a wide spectrum of popular television dramas and comedies throughout his career. He built up an impressive list of guest appearances, popping up in everything from classics like Murder, She Wrote and Quantum Leap to modern staples such as Criminal Minds, Castle, and NCIS: Los Angeles. His versatility also extended to shorter stints on Rizzoli & Isles, Mulaney, and the parody series Documentary Now!.

Net Worth of the Late Top Gun Star

Financial tracking by Business Upturn placed the veteran performer's wealth somewhere between $1 million (£0.74 million) and $3 million (£2.23 million) at the time of his passing. Though he rarely took centre stage as a Hollywood headliner, his five-decade journey through show business as a reliable, go-to character actor proved highly lucrative.

This steady accumulation of wealth was sustained through decades of consistent screen bookings alongside the continuous arrival of royalty checks from past television and movie projects.

Contradictory Online Reports Shroud Relationship Status

Dating database Who Dated Who implies the performer may have been single, a detail that directly contradicts current police filings naming his alleged attacker as the son of his romantic partner.

Furthermore, the relationship tracker claims to have zero historical data regarding Handy's previous dating life. As detectives dig deeper into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, clearer information regarding the identity of his girlfriend is expected to emerge.