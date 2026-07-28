The United States delegation walked out of a United Nations Security Council meeting on Monday after France criticised Washington's recent voting record on human rights, escalating a diplomatic dispute between two long-standing allies.

The disagreement follows a UN General Assembly vote on Friday that renewed the mandate of Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, for a second term.

Türk's reappointment was approved by 144 member states, while 10 countries voted against and 13 abstained.

The United States opposed the renewal, joining countries including Russia and North Korea in voting against the resolution.

France's Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tension

Following the General Assembly vote, France's UN mission posted a message on X criticising the US position.

'The US used to be a beacon of human rights. Not anymore,' the post said, highlighting that Washington had voted alongside Russia and North Korea.

The US used to be a beacon of human rights. Not anymore. Today, it stands alongside North Korea, Nicaragua, Mali & Russia, isolated. And the world no longer listens to it.#AmericaAlone https://t.co/GLNMsYEH9n pic.twitter.com/UTVvljTMeO — France ONU Genève 🇫🇷🇺🇳 (@FranceONUGeneve) July 25, 2026

The exchange intensified during a Security Council meeting on Monday concerning Russia's war in Ukraine.

According to diplomats cited by multiple media reports, members of the US delegation left the chamber while France's UN ambassador, Jérôme Bonnafont, was addressing the Council.

Neither the United Nations nor the US mission immediately characterised the walkout beyond subsequent public statements by US officials.

Debate Centres on Volker Türk's Second Term

Türk has served as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights since 2022.

During his first term, he has frequently spoken out on issues including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and other international human rights concerns.

His public statements have attracted criticism from some governments, including the United States, particularly over allegations that parts of the UN human rights system apply disproportionate scrutiny to Israel.

Before Friday's vote, US ambassador Jeff Bartos criticised the reappointment process, describing it as an example of 'procedural overreach, backroom deals, and the misuse of UN posts.'

.@AmbUNReform: The UN human rights system has been losing credibility for decades.



Volker Türk led it to its deathbed.



Today’s vote kicked the bucket. pic.twitter.com/9yBB516mAp — U.S. Mission to the UN (@USUN) July 24, 2026

Bartos also warned that the United States would 'immediately reassess our engagement, participation, and funding' for parts of the UN system in response to the decision.

France took the opposite position.

Bonnafont described Türk as 'a voice of conscience' who had demonstrated 'rigour and impartiality' during his first term, arguing that independent scrutiny of all states is central to the High Commissioner's role.

US and France Defend Their Positions

Responding to France's social media criticism, US ambassador Mike Waltz accused Paris of supporting a human rights chief who, he said, had focused criticism on democratic countries while failing to hold authoritarian governments sufficiently accountable.

His comments echoed longstanding US concerns that elements of the UN human rights system devote disproportionate attention to Israel and other democratic states.

France, meanwhile, has defended its support for Türk, arguing that the office must remain independent and willing to scrutinise all governments regardless of political alliances.

The disagreement reflects broader differences over the role of international human rights institutions and the balance between national sovereignty and multilateral oversight.

Walkout Highlights Broader UN Dispute

The latest disagreement comes against a backdrop of longstanding tensions between Washington and parts of the UN system.

During President Donald Trump's previous administration, the United States withdrew from several UN bodies and reduced funding for others, citing concerns over governance and alleged institutional bias.

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Although US engagement with the organisation has fluctuated over time, debates surrounding the Human Rights Council and the Office of the High Commissioner have remained a recurring source of friction.

Following Monday's walkout, US ambassador Dan Negrea said the United States would continue staging similar protests until France 'renounces their condescending and disrespectful rhetoric.'

Asked about the incident, UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq declined to comment directly on the diplomatic dispute. He instead said the organisation expected all member states to respect the General Assembly's decision regarding Türk's renewed mandate.

With Türk now confirmed for a second term, attention is likely to remain on how the United States and its allies engage with the UN human rights system in the months ahead, particularly as debates continue over conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza and other international crises.