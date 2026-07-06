R&B superstar SZA has confirmed she is autistic after leaking her own formal psychological evaluation to a secret Instagram account, stunning fans and ending years of speculation. The Grammy-winning singer shared the medical documents on a separate page, linking her recent diagnosis directly to her ongoing battle against artificial intelligence platforms that scrape her unreleased music.

This revelation arrived right in the middle of a messy public dispute between the artist and the tech sector. SZA recently discovered that 238 of her songs, including unreleased tracks, had been fed into an AI music database without her permission. She took to social media to label supporters of the technology as degenerate, declaring there was absolutely nothing anyone could say to make the exploitation acceptable.

Read more SZA Reveals AI Has Trained Off 238 of Her Songs, Including Unreleased Tracks — and She's Furious SZA Reveals AI Has Trained Off 238 of Her Songs, Including Unreleased Tracks — and She's Furious

SZA Confirms Autistic Diagnosis On Secret Instagram

Operating under the username 'notmusicatalliswear', an account created in August 2025 originally intended to tease her upcoming third album, SZA dropped screenshots of a clinical summary identifying her by her legal name, Solana Rowe. The evaluator detailed a behavioural pattern consistent with Autism Spectrum Disorder. According to the document, the singer experiences marked sensory defensiveness to clothing, smell, taste, and touch.

It is a remarkably candid look into the mind of a private celebrity. The report highlights that she expends massive energy masking in social situations, leaving her grappling with severe anxiety. However, the examiner praised her superior fluid reasoning and gifted linguistic abilities.

In her accompanying commentary, SZA told followers she finally got formally diagnosed with Asperger's and high-functioning autism. She warned critics that her heightened pattern recognition meant people should stop playing in her face. Honestly, seeing a global pop star casually drop a literal psychiatric evaluation on the timeline is pretty wild.

Singer Links Autistic Traits To AI Feud

SZA immediately followed up the medical post by drawing a direct line to her industry frustrations, noting her diagnosis is likely why she takes the AI situation so intensely personally. In a more pointed private post, she specifically targeted producer Diplo. She accused the Major Lazer member of holding equity in the generator Suno and actively attempting to train the software on the best Black minds.

This burner page operates similarly to how she self-released early tracks on a throwaway SoundCloud account in August 2021. Using a medical diagnosis to contextualise a copyright war is an unprecedented move. It frames the unauthorised scraping of her art not just as theft, but as a deeply personal violation amplified by her neurodivergence.

Diplo Rejects AI Exploitation Claims From SZA

Diplo swiftly rejected the accusations in a statement to PEDESTRIAN.TV, firmly denying being an equity investor in the platform. He defended the software, arguing that technology is simply not the villain. He revealed that AI applications have already been trained on over 500 of his own songs, a reality he accepts as an inevitable shift in the creative landscape.

Rather than fighting the incoming wave, Diplo suggested artists need to become literate in the space to ensure they get paid. He cited an unauthorised AI dance remix that helped reggae band Stick Figure go viral globally. To him, the future is about pushing forward and making completely new sounds, even if current models just keep remaking the same stuff over and over. How exactly SZA will respond to that calculated optimism remains to be seen.