Lucasfilm is releasing the first-ever official Welsh-language version of Star Wars: A New Hope, giving the ending of the 1977 classic a new sound for the first time in nearly 50 years while leaving its story unchanged.

It is close to five decades since Star Wars first took audiences to a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars: A New Hope introduced some of cinema's most recognisable characters, including Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Princess Leia, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Han Solo. The film turned Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill into household names.

Star Wars was regarded as groundbreaking for its 1970s visual effects, and its storyline built a fan base spanning multiple generations. Its success established the series as one of the most influential entertainment franchises, and nearly five decades later, its characters and story remain significant in popular culture.

Now, however, audiences will be able to experience the film in a way that has not been available before. The Welsh-language release forms part of Lucasfilm's wider plans to mark the saga's upcoming 50th anniversary.

A New Hope Gets First Welsh-Language Version

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Lucasfilm, in cooperation with Disney, Welsh broadcaster S4C and Creative Wales, has announced the first-ever official Welsh-language version of Star Wars: A New Hope, titled Star Wars: Gobaith Newydd.

The new version is performed with Welsh dialogue throughout the entire film.

Although the plot and ending remain the same, fans can expect scenes to sound different, particularly the ending, because of the Welsh dialogue. It marks the first time one of the main Star Wars saga films has been fully dubbed into Welsh.

The film features Welsh actor Osian Morgan voicing Luke Skywalker, the role originally made famous by Mark Hamill. Matthew Rhys takes on Han Solo, while Aimee-Ffion Edwards voices Princess Leia and Rhys Ifans portrays Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The cast also includes Mark Lewis Jones as Darth Vader, Llŷr Ifans as C-3PO, Nia Roberts as Aunt Beru, Richard Harrington as Grand Moff Tarkin, Owain Arthur as Red Leader and Rhodri Meilir as Gold Leader.

Welsh Cast Brings Classic Characters to New Audience

The project allows Welsh-speaking audiences to experience Star Wars: A New Hope in a culturally distinctive way and brings one of the most famous films into the Welsh language.

Lucasfilm co-president Lynwen Brennan, who was born and raised in Pembrokeshire, said Wales has a rich storytelling tradition and a 'beautiful lyrical language'. She said she hopes the Welsh version will reach audiences in the same way the Star Wars films have done with their fan base.

The Welsh-language Star Wars project from Lucasfilm is one of several tributes planned for the 50th anniversary of the Star Wars franchise in 2027.

Star Wars: Gobaith Newydd is scheduled to premiere on S4C and its streaming platforms on Christmas Day, 25 December 2026.

So while Lucasfilm is giving A New Hope a new ending in Welsh for some viewers, the story itself remains untouched. The final battle, the characters and the conclusion fans have known since 1977 will remain intact, but the voices delivering those lines will sound different.