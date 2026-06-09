More than four months after Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson home, the investigation into her disappearance has entered a new phase, not with a breakthrough in the abduction case, but with the arrest of three social media streamers stationed outside her front door.

The 84-year-old mother of 'Today' co-host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing on 1 February 2026. Authorities have consistently maintained she was abducted. The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) and the FBI continue to work the case together, yet as of 10 June 2026 no suspects have been identified in her disappearance and she remains missing. In the absence of firm answers, the neighbourhood in Tucson's Catalina Foothills has become a staging ground for a growing number of true-crime content creators and, as of this week, a law enforcement crackdown.

The Three Arrests: Who Was Detained And Why

On Monday, 8 June 2026, the Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed that three YouTubers, Alexander Zabel Jr., Troy Lewis Bradshaw, and Damian Todd Enderle, were all arrested near Nancy Guthrie's home.

Alexander Zabel Jr., 54, runs the YouTube channel 'Criminal Network'. He was taken into custody before 18:00 local time and charged with two counts of obstructing a highway or public thoroughfare and one count of public nuisance. He was held on a bond of $453 (approximately £355).

Troy Lewis Bradshaw, 34, who operates the 'DAA JUICE' YouTube channel, was arrested and charged with one count of public nuisance. He was held on a bond of $255 (approximately £200).

Damian Todd Enderle, 46, who helps manage the local crime blog 857 Tucson, was charged with one count of public nuisance but was cited and released rather than booked into custody. During a livestream on the night of his arrest, Enderle confirmed he would face a fine but said he was unsure of the amount.

All three charges fall under Arizona Revised Statute 13-2917, which classifies public nuisance as a Class 2 misdemeanour.

What Reportedly Sparked The Law Enforcement Crackdown

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said it had received numerous complaints about individuals blocking roadways, trespassing, and disrupting the peace in the neighbourhood. The department had previously issued warnings, posted no-trespassing signs, and issued citations, all of which, according to officials, failed to produce results.

The incident that appears to have prompted the escalation involved one of the streamers being spotted urinating in public behind a makeshift tent. Sheriff Nanos told KOLD News 13 that the department received video evidence of the act, and that the individual was also accused of pouring urine onto a neighbouring property.

The HOA had already placed no-trespassing signs in the neighbourhood, and the PCSD had previously issued citations in the hope that streamers would leave residents in peace. When that approach failed, authorities moved to arrests.

Sheriff Nanos Sets Out A Zero-Tolerance Policy

Following the arrests, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos went on record to explain the department's new posture. Speaking to KVOA News 4 Tucson, he described the complaints as 'pretty egregious' and said the behaviour had become 'pretty scary and frightful to the neighbourhood'.

Nanos said the escalation targets repeat offenders specifically: 'If you received a ticket, you will then be arrested. In other words, if someone is just out there from our local media outlets, even a YouTuber, and they have not been cited, then fine, we will give you a citation, expect you to be reasonable with us and not come back. But if we happen to look at you and say, no, you have received a ticket, you have been cited for the same behaviour, and that didn't do any good, you have upped the ante, and now we are going to take you to jail.'

The PCSD's official statement, released on the night of 8 June 2026, confirmed that the Pima County Attorney's Office fully supports the new initiative.

Where The Nancy Guthrie Investigation Now Stands

The streamer arrests are a visible symptom of a case that has stretched into its fifth month without a formal suspect. No suspects have been publicly identified, no arrests have been made in the abduction, and Guthrie's whereabouts remain unknown.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Could Finally Get Answers if Digital Trail Identified by Detectives Leads to Missing Evidence Nancy Guthrie Could Finally Get Answers if Digital Trail Identified by Detectives Leads to Missing Evidence

A combined reward of over $1.2 million (approximately £940,000) for information that cracks the case remains unclaimed. Sheriff Nanos has expressed confidence his team will ultimately solve the case, telling reporters: 'My team, I've said all along, they're gonna solve this. I fully 100% believe that. When you have the best minds of the country working on problems, I think they're gonna solve them. It just takes a while.'

The PCSD has said tens of thousands of tips have been called into its line and the FBI's line, but no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is urged to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI, 520-351-4900, or the 88-CRIME hotline.

As the search for Nancy Guthrie enters its fifth month, the events of 8 June underline how the activity surrounding the case has increasingly shifted attention to the scene outside her home, even as investigators continue to focus on finding answers in her disappearance.