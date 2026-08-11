Bashar al-Assad has been sentenced to death in absentia by a Syrian court, which convicted the former president of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the country's 14‑year civil war.

The ruling is the first conviction against Assad, who ruled Syria for 24 years and was long seen as likely to hold power for life. He fled Damascus in 2024, when his regime was toppled, and was granted refuge in Moscow.

Six former security and military officials were also sentenced to death in absentia, including Assad's younger brother Maher. The fall of Bashar al‑Assad marks the end of one of the Middle East's longest modern‑day dynasties, spanning nearly 60 years of family rule in Syria.

From Accidental Heir To Syrian President

Assad's father, Hafez al‑Assad, ruled Syria from 1971 until his death in 2000. With two older brothers, Bashar was not initially groomed to inherit power; succession was intended for the eldest brother, Basil.

Basil died in a car accident in 1994 while Bashar was training as an ophthalmologist abroad. Bashar returned to Syria and entered politics, eventually becoming president in 2000 following his father's death.

Initially portrayed by some as a potential moderniser, Assad soon consolidated power around the ruling Ba'ath Party and the country's military, security and intelligence services. As a member of Syria's Alawite minority, he continued a system in which many key positions across the security apparatus were held by members of that community.

Read more Former Syrian Leader Assad Sentenced to Death Over 14-Year War Crimes That Killed 500,000 Former Syrian Leader Assad Sentenced to Death Over 14-Year War Crimes That Killed 500,000

The Uprising That Changed Syria

The defining period of Assad's presidency began in March 2011, when anti‑government protests erupted in the southern city of Deraa.

The detention and alleged torture of teenagers accused of writing anti‑government graffiti helped trigger demonstrations. Security forces responded with violence, fuelling protests across Syria.

The uprising rapidly escalated into a civil war involving government forces, opposition groups, extremist organisations and foreign powers. Hundreds of thousands of people were killed, while millions were forced from their homes.

The Regime's Collapse and Assad's Flight

For years, Assad remained in power with military and political support from allies including Russia and Iran. That changed in late 2024, when forces led by Ahmed al‑Sharaa launched a rapid offensive.

Damascus fell after an 11‑day campaign, forcing Assad and members of his family to flee to Russia. Syria's new authorities subsequently began pursuing senior figures linked to the former regime.

Among those sentenced alongside Assad was his cousin Atef Najib, the former head of political security in Deraa, who was convicted of crimes including murder and torture resulting in death. Assad's younger brother Maher, who commanded the Fourth Division, was also sentenced to death in absentia, along with several former military and security officials.

Families of Victims Welcome Verdict, Justice Still Uncertain

Relatives of those killed during Assad's rule gathered outside the courthouse to mark the verdict, holding photographs of loved ones and calling for justice. For many Syrians who lost family members during the conflict, however, the conviction is seen as only a beginning.

It remains uncertain whether Syria's new authorities can secure the extradition of Assad and others convicted from Moscow. For victims of Assad's rule, the challenge now is turning the conviction into broader accountability for the thousands of alleged abuses committed during his 24‑year presidency.