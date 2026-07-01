Beartooth frontman Caleb Shomo came out as gay on May 23 in a deeply personal Instagram post, prompting a heartbreaking public response from his wife as the 33-year-old rock singer detailed his decade-long battle with suppressed identity and alcohol dependency.

For context, fans of the heavy metal outfit have dissected rumours regarding the singer's private life as of late. Shomo addressed the chatter head-on, stating he felt compelled 'to set the record straight before it affects those I love any further'. He declared, 'I am a proudly gay man.' The revelation arrives after years of intense self-reflection, intertwining his personal struggle with the very music that made him famous.

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Beartooth Singer Caleb Shomo Comes Out as Gay

Accepting his sexuality was certainly not an overnight process. Shomo explained to his followers that this is something he has been 'unpacking and reckoning with' for quite some time. It is a wild path for anyone to navigate the complicated feelings surrounding such a profound realisation, let alone 'figure out what to do with this fact' once it finally surfaces.

Looking back at the extensive Beartooth catalogue, the singer acknowledged that many of the band's early albums explored his religious upbringing, depression and self-hatred. At the time, he was simply not yet ready to confront the deeper, underlying issues behind those dark feelings. For Shomo, the temporary solution was chemical avoidance. He admitted, 'I spent a decade burying feelings with alcohol.'

Sobriety Helped Caleb Shomo Accept Being Gay

Putting the bottle down changed everything. When he decided to stop drinking and focus on exploring why he felt miserable for so long, he found 'a direct path to me reconciling with my sexuality in hopes that it will eventually lead to me experiencing self love'. This emotional shift is already influencing the next Beartooth album. Shomo is now committed to being completely authentic in both his music and his everyday existence.

He stressed that he will only do what makes him happy at the deepest level, calling it 'the most honest depiction of who I am'. He noted that it is impossible to love every part of yourself when you refuse to face every part head-on. He encouraged anyone struggling with their identity to give themselves grace, warning that 'holding these things in only hurt you and those around you'. He concluded his message by thanking those who have supported him.

Wife Fleur Shomo Discusses Heartbreaking Marriage End

While the rock vocalist steps into a new chapter of authenticity, the emotional fallout at home reveals a complicated reality. Following his announcement, his wife Fleur Shomo shared her own raw message on Instagram. She offered a glimpse into how the revelation has shattered her world. It is heavy stuff to process in the public eye.

Fleur described the past few months as a 'very disorientating and hurtful time to navigate' for both of them. Despite the undeniable pain of the situation, she maintained, 'I will always want to love, protect and support Caleb.' Yet, the duality of her current reality is heartbreaking. She spoke candidly about the nearly impossible task of balancing unconditional support for her husband while simultaneously coping with the end of their marriage.

'To support him whilst losing everything has been incredibly hard to figure out,' she explained to her followers. 'You can love and support your person through the hardest time in their life, whilst also be completely demolished & lose yourself at the same time.'