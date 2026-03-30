Benson Boone has revealed his 2026 US 'Wanted Man' Tour, igniting excitement among fans nationwide. The announcement follows his acclaimed American Heart World Tour and includes a headline performance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on 19 July 2026, as reported by WISH‑TV. Pre-sales begin 1 April, with general ticket sales starting 3 April, creating urgency among his growing fanbase eager to secure seats.

Benson Boone Lists Complete US Arena Stops and Major Cities Across the Country

The tour kicks off on 7 July at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh and runs through early September, concluding in Casper, Wyoming. Early stops include CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Prudential Center in Newark, and TD Garden in Boston. Boone will then move through Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Rosemont, and Denver, before reaching the Midwest at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, a key highlight for fans anticipating his energetic live show.

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Fans Can Expect Coast-To-Coast Shows Spanning The Pacific Northwest And Beyond

The tour also includes Pacific Northwest stops, with Spokane confirmed and other cities yet to be revealed. Most performances are scheduled in large arenas rather than smaller theatres, reflecting Boone's rise as a major live act. Ticket demand is expected to be particularly strong in key markets, signalling his continued mainstream popularity.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Will Host Benson Boone For One Of The Tour's Key Dates

The Indianapolis stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is one of the most anticipated shows. Pre-sales will require registration, giving dedicated fans early access before the general sale on 3 April. This mirrors the strategy from his previous world tour, which sold out multiple North American and European dates, highlighting Boone's drawing power as a headline performer.

How Benson Boone Transitioned From Social Media Star To Arena-Level Musician

Boone initially gained fame through viral TikTok performances, quickly building a dedicated following. His 2025 album American Heart reached new chart heights, cementing his reputation for emotive pop-rock songwriting. The success of his prior arena tour provided the foundation for the larger-scale 'Wanted Man' Tour, marking a key milestone in his transition from social media sensation to mainstream artist.

Fans Speculate On Tour Setlists And Anticipate Potential New Music Releases

Online reaction to the announcement has been intense. Reddit threads, fan pages, and social media posts speculate on setlists, highlight expected crowd favourites, and suggest possible new music during the tour. These discussions reflect Boone's ability to engage audiences beyond just the live experience, building anticipation and excitement across digital platforms.

Ticket Pre-sales And General Sale Dates Highlight The Growing Fan Demand Nationwide

Pre-sales begin 1 April 2026, with general access following on 3 April. Fans are encouraged to act quickly as arena venues are expected to sell out rapidly. The pre-sale system ensures that the most engaged supporters receive priority access, while general ticket sales allow wider audiences to join the tour experience.

Benson Boone's 2026 Tour Underlines His Growth Into A Leading Pop-Rock Performer

From Pittsburgh to Spokane, the 'Wanted Man' Tour demonstrates Boone's growing influence and ability to fill arenas nationwide. With high-energy performances, emotive vocals, and engaging stage presence, the tour highlights his evolution into one of pop music's most dynamic young performers.