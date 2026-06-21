Donald Trump's latest claim that there are now 'no limits' to his power after launching war with Iran has alarmed political insiders and commentators in Washington, who warn his fixation on 'absolute power' risks catastrophic miscalculations abroad and deepening chaos at home. The comments, made in an interview for HBO's Axios on HBO and dissected on CNN's The Arena on Saturday, prompted some analysts to openly question whether the President fully grasps the boundaries of his authority.

The news came after Trump, speaking on camera, appeared to boast that by initiating conflict with Iran he had effectively removed any constraints on his office. CNN host Pamela Brown told viewers that Trump had gone so far as to suggest he was now more powerful than notorious dictators Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin, an assertion that drags his rhetoric into far darker historical territory. For those who have watched his political rise, the language is not entirely surprising, but its escalation is still jolting.

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"The leader of the gang: Barack HUSSEIN Obama, have you heard of him?... HE'S GUILTY! It's there! He's guilty, this was TREASON. This was every word you can think of."



"We have all of the… pic.twitter.com/bGI6bWm4pt — QUANTUM GUARD ™️ (@QuantumGuard17) June 20, 2026

On The Arena, a panel of journalists and commentators tried, not entirely successfully, to make sense of what Trump was doing. Was this calculated bravado aimed at his base, or a genuine window into his own belief system? The consensus, such as it was, offered no comfort. Panellists could not confidently rule out that Trump might actually believe the grandiose claims he makes about himself.

Jonah Goldberg, co-founder of the conservative outlet The Dispatch and long-time Trump critic from the right, laid out the stark choice. 'There are only two possibilities,' he told Brown. 'Either he believes it or he's just saying it. And I'm not sure which one is better.' In his view, Trump's fixation on power for its own sake reveals something more troubling than standard political chest-thumping.

Goldberg argued that Trump seemed unable, or unwilling, to draw any meaningful distinction between raw power and moral legitimacy. 'He only measures things on the metric and the rubric of power,' he said, suggesting that in Trump's world, whoever dominates is, by definition, winning. That, Goldberg warned, is not a harmless personality quirk but a governing philosophy with real-world consequences.

Trump's 'No Limits' Boast And The Fear Of Absolute Power

Trump's 'no limits' boast came even as he had been forced into a negotiated deal, a reality that directly contradicted his own rhetoric. Goldberg seized on that contradiction as evidence of something more serious than standard political spin. 'The fact that he doesn't recognize the actual limits on his power, as evidenced by the deal that he was forced to get into, is a sign of delusion,' he said.

In Goldberg's reading, this is not just about one television interview. It is about a pattern that could push the United States closer to calamity. 'I think [that delusion] is going to create more problems in foreign policy and maybe domestic policy going forward,' he warned. If Trump genuinely cannot see, or refuses to acknowledge, the constraints built into the American system, then 'he's going to make the same mistakes again.'

That phrase 'same mistakes' hangs heavily over any discussion of Trump and power. His first term was marked by repeated clashes with the courts, the intelligence community and even his own appointees over where presidential authority begins and ends. Critics see the new rhetoric, deployed as he touts a second administration, as an explicit signal that he intends to test those boundaries again, but with even less restraint.

'Delusional' Trump may be too far gone to see his own limits: Opinion #AlterNet https://t.co/2SQtKee7CS — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) June 20, 2026

Inside The Trump Psyche: Delusion Or Ruthless Messaging?

Lulu Garcia-Navarro, host of The Interview, approached the question from a different angle. She admitted, plainly, that she had abandoned any hope of truly understanding the inner workings of Donald Trump's mind. 'We're trying to understand how delusional is Donald Trump?' she said on air. 'Like, does he believe his own press or is [it] the kind of reality that he has created around himself where everyone is constantly kowtowing to him, everyone is constantly serving his ego?'

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Her description of a closed feedback loop around the President, in which aides and allies rarely contradict him, offers one possible explanation for his expanding claims of dominance. If everyone around you treats you as untouchable, perhaps the idea of being subject to limits feels remote, even insulting.

Garcia-Navarro noted that Trump has entered what she called his 'second administration' with 'this feeling of having absolute power,' a mindset she clearly finds ominous. At the same time, she was candid about the limits of any outsider's psychological analysis. 'I don't know the answer to that,' she said. 'I have given up a long time ago trying to understand Trump's psyche.'

Yet even she, after that confession, circled back to a more transactional reading of his behaviour. 'I think he's just messaging,' Garcia-Navarro said, although not with total conviction. In her view, Trump's refusal to ever concede weakness is part of a long-standing brand: 'He's never going to admit that he is not numero uno and he can do whatever he wants.'

That, in the end, is where the panel left things. Somewhere between delusion and deliberate messaging, between a man who believes he is unconstrained and one who simply finds it useful to say so. None of them could entirely settle the question, and none could dismiss the possibility that both are true at once.

If Trump genuinely believes there are 'no limits' to his power, then the potential for misjudging a crisis with Iran or any other adversary is obvious. If he does not believe it but says it anyway, using the language of dictators to thrill supporters and intimidate opponents, the risks are hardly less severe. Nothing in the programme settled which version is real, but the unease in the studio suggested that, either way, those who have to live with the consequences are right to be worried.