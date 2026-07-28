Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio clashed with Fox News anchors after defending New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and arguing that the Israeli leader should be held accountable over the war in Gaza.

The exchange took place during an appearance on Fox News' America's Newsroom on Monday, where de Blasio was asked about the backlash Mamdani has faced after urging the US government to act on the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued for Netanyahu.

The ICC alleges Netanyahu is responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to the conflict in Gaza. Netanyahu has rejected the allegations, while Israel and the United States do not recognise the court's jurisdiction.

De Blasio Defends Mamdani's Position

During the interview, de Blasio argued that the ICC's findings should be taken seriously.

'I think he drew attention to the fact that Netanyahu is literally a war criminal,' de Blasio said.

He cited the humanitarian impact of Israel's military campaign in Gaza, saying the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians warranted international scrutiny.

De Blasio added that, in his view, the scale of civilian casualties justified describing Netanyahu's actions as criminal, although the allegations remain before the ICC and have not been adjudicated by the court.

Dana Perino Challenges the Characterisation

🚨 NEW: Fox News’ @DanaPerino CHALLENGES Ex-NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio after he just called Netanyahu a war criminal…



Dana: “Are you the defining factor? Like, are you the authority for what is a war criminal?”



de Blasio: “Look, the international criminal court should mean… pic.twitter.com/HLBIt5U7RT — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) July 27, 2026

Co-anchor Dana Perino questioned whether de Blasio considered himself qualified to determine who should be labelled a war criminal.

In response, de Blasio said the ICC 'should mean something' and pointed to the arrest warrant issued by the court.

Perino then argued that Israel's military campaign followed Hamas' 7 October 2023 attack, in which militants killed about 1,200 people in Israel and took hundreds of hostages.

De Blasio described Hamas' attack as 'horrible' and acknowledged that the group endangered civilians. However, he argued that Israel's response under Netanyahu had caused widespread civilian suffering that could not be justified.

'Do you think if Hamas does something wrong, it means Netanyahu and Israel therefore can do something worse?' de Blasio asked.

Perino responded that Hamas bore primary responsibility for the conflict because it initiated the attack and operated from civilian areas inside Gaza.

Bill Hemmer Presses De Blasio

Co-anchor Bill Hemmer later entered the discussion, asking de Blasio directly whether he was using the Fox News appearance to call Netanyahu a war criminal.

'So you came on our show today to call Benjamin Netanyahu a war criminal?' Hemmer asked.

'I didn't come here to call him that,' de Blasio replied. 'You asked me a question.'

When Hemmer asked whether he genuinely believed the accusation, de Blasio answered, 'I absolutely believe that.'

Hemmer disputed suggestions that Israel's actions constituted genocide, arguing that such a characterisation was inconsistent with events on the ground.

De Blasio responded that the scale of civilian deaths required accountability regardless of Hamas' actions, adding that 'two wrongs don't make a right.'

Mamdani's Netanyahu Remarks Prompted Debate

The interview followed comments by Mamdani, who recently said Netanyahu would not be welcome in New York City and urged the US federal government to enforce the ICC arrest warrant should the Israeli leader attend the United Nations General Assembly.

Read more Why Zohran Mamdani Wants US To Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu if He Visits America Why Zohran Mamdani Wants US To Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu if He Visits America

Mamdani had previously explored hether New York City authorities could act on the warrant before acknowledging that the city has no legal authority to arrest a visiting foreign head of government. He subsequently argued that any enforcement action would fall to the federal government.

His remarks drew criticism from Netanyahu, who accused Mamdani of 'fomenting hate,' as well as from Republican lawmakers and several political commentators who argued that the mayoral candidate had exceeded the scope of municipal authority.

The debate reflects broader political divisions in the United States over the Gaza war and the role of international institutions such as the ICC. While supporters of the court argue that its warrants should be respected regardless of the country involved, critics maintain that the ICC lacks jurisdiction over Israel and has acted beyond its mandate.

The ICC's allegations against Netanyahu remain unproven in court. The Israeli prime minister has denied wrongdoing, and no trial has taken place. The Fox News interview nevertheless highlighted how the court's actions continue to shape political debate in the United States, particularly as public figures weigh in on the conflict and its humanitarian consequences.