Rep Thomas Massie has again failed to secure a vote on an amendment to strip a controversial US-Israel defence technology provision from the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). And has vowed to oppose the entire defence bill when it reaches the House floor.

The Kentucky Republican's defeat came after the House Rules Committee blocked debate on his bipartisan amendment to remove Section 219, which would establish a permanent Pentagon office to integrate US and Israeli defence technology across artificial intelligence, cyber-defence and weapons supply chains.

Why Section 219 Divides Congress

Section 219 would appoint a Pentagon 'executive agent' tasked with expanding cooperation between the US and Israel across artificial intelligence, quantum computing, cyber-defence, advanced weapons research and military supply chains.

Critics argue it goes far beyond existing defence partnerships and intelligence-sharing agreements. Massie has repeatedly argued that the proposal would institutionalise long-term integration between the two countries' defence industries and technology ecosystems.

A Second Attempt Ends the Same Way

Massie's latest defeat follows weeks of procedural battles.

On 15 June, Massie and Democratic Rep Ro Khanna introduced a bipartisan amendment seeking to strike Section 219 from the NDAA. The Rules Committee declined to make it in order, effectively blocking debate.

The legislative process then took an unexpected turn when the broader procedural rule governing consideration of the NDAA failed in the House, temporarily delaying action on the defence bill. That setback gave opponents hope that the amendment might receive another opportunity.

Unfortunately the Rule passed just now and no debate or vote was allowed on section 219, integration of US military technology and supply chains with Israel’s.



The NDAA will receive a recorded vote tomorrow with section 219 in it. I’ll vote no. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 21, 2026

Massie promised to try again. But the Rules Committee again omitted the amendment from the list of approved amendments while advancing the procedural rule governing debate. This time, however, the House adopted the rule, allowing the NDAA to proceed with Section 219 intact.

After the procedural rule passed, Massie wrote on X: 'Unfortunately the Rule passed just now and no debate or vote was allowed on section 219, integration of US military technology and supply chains with Israel's. The NDAA will receive a recorded vote tomorrow with section 219 in it. I'll vote no.'

Debate Reflects Broader Divisions Over US-Israel Alliance

Supporters argue that deeper collaboration is necessary as both countries confront increasingly sophisticated cyber threats and missile attacks. They say closer industrial cooperation could accelerate innovation and improve military readiness for both allies.

Critics counter that Congress should not create a permanent mechanism that could intertwine defence planning and supply chains without a standalone debate. Civil liberties groups, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), backed Massie's amendment, arguing that lawmakers deserved a direct vote on such a significant policy change.

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Why the Debate May Continue Beyond This Vote

Although the House appears poised to vote on the NDAA with Section 219 still included, the legislative process is far from complete. The House and Senate must still reconcile differences between their respective defence bills before sending final legislation to the president.

Provisions often change during conference negotiations, meaning Section 219 could remain the subject of further debate. For Massie, however, the immediate political battle has already been lost. Unable to secure a debate on his amendment after two attempts, he has chosen to oppose the entire defence authorisation bill, ensuring the controversy surrounding Section 219 is unlikely to disappear.