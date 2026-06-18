Authorities in South Carolina discovered a body matching a missing woman's description nearly a week after she vanished. While investigators are awaiting official identification from the coroner, police said the clothing and circumstances closely align with those of the 39-year-old personal trainer whose disappearance sparked concern.

Elena Katherine Moore, who worked as a personal trainer in Lexington, South Carolina, disappeared after what initially appeared to be a routine visit to a local gym.

According to the Lexington Police Department, Moore was last spotted at about 9:17 p.m. on Thursday after leaving a Planet Fitness in Lexington and making her way toward a wooded area located behind a nearby Lowe's Home Improvement store.

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The Last Confirmed Hours

According to investigators, Moore signed into a Planet Fitness location in Lexington on the evening of 11 June. Authorities said she was a regular visitor to the gym, making her disappearance all the more puzzling. Police determined that she left the facility and headed toward a wooded area located behind a nearby Lowe's store.

Speaking to ABC News on Monday, Lexington Police Department Inspector Missy Silcox said Moore's disappearance was 'very out of character for her.' Silcox also confirmed that Moore had worked as a personal trainer at Wolf's Fitness Center.

Investigators later obtained surveillance footage showing Moore in the area several hours after arriving at the gym. One of the last publicly known sightings placed her in a nearby parking lot later that evening. After that, authorities were unable to establish a clear trail of her movements, Fox 5 reported.

When Moore failed to return home, concern quickly grew. Her husband reported her missing the following day, prompting law enforcement agencies to begin an extensive search operation. Officers emphasised that her disappearance did not fit her normal routine, adding urgency to the investigation.

Search Efforts Intensify

Over the following days, multiple agencies joined the search. Drones, ground crews and investigators combed wooded terrain near the locations where Moore had last been seen. Authorities repeatedly stated that they were working methodically to eliminate possible locations and follow every credible lead.

A significant development emerged when a tip prompted police to expand their search to another wooded area near Lakeside Middle School. Investigators believed the information warranted immediate attention and redirected resources to the location while continuing to seek additional public assistance.

Despite days of searching, authorities initially found no trace of Moore. The lack of answers only deepened concern among those following the case and left investigators facing a growing list of unanswered questions.

Discovery Brings New Questions

The case shifted dramatically when authorities located a body in a wooded area after receiving information connected to the investigation. Police said the remains matched Moore's description and clothing, though formal identification remains pending.

Law enforcement agencies have now opened a death investigation and continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the discovery. Officials have not publicly announced a cause of death, and investigators have released few details about what evidence may have been recovered at the scene.

For now, the timeline remains incomplete. What began as a missing-person search has evolved into a case filled with uncertainty, leaving investigators working to determine exactly what happened after Moore walked away from the gym. Until officials release further findings, many of the most important questions remain unanswered.