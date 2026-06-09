Police in Arizona are quietly preparing for the possibility that missing 84-year-old grandmother Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was murdered, as US prosecutors say her disappearance near Tucson on 1 February could be the basis of a full 'no-body' homicide case.

The searching failed to find any trace of Nancy, who vanished from her home outside Tucson earlier this year. The case, which began as a standard missing person report, has steadily shifted into darker territory as time has passed without sightings, clear leads or confirmed evidence that she left of her own accord. For a public more used to seeing Savannah reporting the news than living it, the slow drip of developments has been both unsettling and strangely distant, anchored in legal terms and law-enforcement procedure.

Read more Nancy Grace Issues Bone-Chilling Warning Over Missing Nancy Guthrie's Fate Nancy Grace Issues Bone-Chilling Warning Over Missing Nancy Guthrie's Fate

At the centre of that shift is Tad DiBiase, a former federal prosecutor who has spent two decades specialising in so-called 'no-body' murder cases. Speaking to journalist Brian Entin, DiBiase said he now believes Nancy's disappearance could be prosecuted as a homicide, even if human remains are never recovered. It is a stark assessment, but one rooted in his experience training police and prosecutors across the United States on how to take such cases to trial.

DiBiase did not dress his assessment up. In his view, the absence of a body does not have to be the end of a case, but it remains a serious handicap. 'That said, it is always, always better to have a body, without a doubt, because ... if you get remains, it tells you this person left these remains here,' he told Entin. Remains can fix a timeline, he argued, and answer essential questions that speculation cannot.

Nancy Guthrie likely targeted by local worker who believed family was wealthy, veteran investigator says https://t.co/dzTgYhSsOG pic.twitter.com/hdNCQhhwlK — New York Post (@nypost) June 1, 2026

He went further, pointing to the particular doubts that haunt the Guthrie investigation. 'These remains are from this long ago. ... How did she die? Did she die of natural causes because of her medical issues?' he said, before clarifying that he was not talking about a simple scenario of an elderly woman wandering off and collapsing.

'And I don't mean that she walked away and died; I mean, someone kidnapped her and then all of a sudden she passed away.' Only a body, he stressed, can begin to answer those questions with authority rather than conjecture.

Search for Nancy Guthrie and the Limits of Hope

Nancy was reported missing from her property outside Tucson on 1 February. There has been no recovery of her personal belongings suggesting a planned departure, and no evidence presented publicly that she arranged transport or told anyone she intended to leave. Her daughter Savannah has spoken in raw terms about the strain of not knowing what happened to her mother, a confession that seemed to mark an emotional turning point in how the US media treated the story.

From a legal standpoint, DiBiase's advice to investigators is blunt. Even as specialists like him explain how to build a murder case without a body, he says he always urges police to keep searching relentlessly. 'So having the body gives you all of that critical, critical information,' he said. 'So even though my area of expertise is when you don't have a body, I always counsel [investigators to] continue to look for the body.'

🚨WANTED in Tucson: Pima County deputies are looking for 40-year-old Coral Michelle Smith in connection with a kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon case less than 7 miles from Nancy Guthrie's home.



There's NO indication that the cases are connected.



Smith has a rap… pic.twitter.com/Jpki2mf2BC — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) June 8, 2026

It is here that his professional detachment gives way to something closer to frustration. DiBiase admitted he is surprised more exhaustive ground searches have not been carried out around Guthrie's home. In his view, any future jury will need to be walked meticulously through what was done, and what was ruled out.

'When you go to trial, you want to be able to say to the jury, "Here's all the searches we did, and we confirmed that there's no way that she walked away on her own. There's no way that she escaped. There's no way that she [died by] suicide." Any of those things,' he said. Without that, defence lawyers have room to sow doubt, to suggest Nancy might have simply vanished on her own terms.

He added that only a 'very thorough search' allows prosecutors to 'knock out these other possibilities of things happening.' The implication is uncomfortable. If there are search gaps on the map around that Tucson home, they are also gaps in the prosecution's future narrative.

An Unusual Profile

In DiBiase's catalogue of no-body killings, the alleged murder of Nancy Guthrie would sit in an awkward corner. He noted that more than half of such cases he has studied, 54%, involve people who know each other in a domestic setting. Beyond that, most of the remainder involve acquaintances, from friends and flatmates to business partners and even fellow members of organised crime.

Nancy's case, as currently understood, fits none of those patterns. 'So you have these categories that these cases fit into. And a stranger-on-stranger no-body murder case with an adult victim is highly, highly unusual,' DiBiase said. That does not make it impossible. It does, however, underline just how little is known about who might be responsible, or why.

The investigative picture has grown more complicated with the emergence of a separate case nearby. On 29 May, almost four months after Nancy Guthrie disappeared, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said a suspect had been identified in connection with an alleged incident less than seven miles from her home. The location, just 6.8 miles away, is uncomfortably close for a community already on edge.

Yet officials have released virtually nothing about what happened in that May incident, beyond offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest. Crucially, they have also said there is no indication the two cases are linked. That disclaimer matters. At this stage, there are no confirmed ties between the suspect being sought in late May and the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, and any attempt to stitch them together remains, bluntly, speculation.

For now, the Guthrie family and investigators are suspended between hope and the harsh calculus of no-body homicide law. Until evidence shifts decisively in one direction, both possibilities have to be held in mind: that Nancy Guthrie is still out there somewhere, or that prosecutors may one day be asking a jury to convict someone of her murder without ever bringing her home.