Ukraine's inability to stop all 29 Russian ballistic missiles during one of the latest attacks on Kyiv has laid bare what President Volodymyr Zelensky now describes as the country's biggest military weakness: air defence.

Within days, Canada responded with a major boost, sending the first shipment of a new air defence package while committing a further $900 million (£673 million) in military assistance.

The timing is no coincidence.

As Russia continues to intensify missile strikes, Kyiv says its biggest challenge is no longer simply holding the front line; it is protecting the skies above its cities. Canada's latest move comes at a critical moment, offering fresh support as Ukraine races to replenish dwindling interceptor supplies.

The Canadian air defense package for Ukraine was announced after Zelensky met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, on Tuesday, 7 July.

Canada will provide Ukraine with 900 million Canadian dollars ($633 million), in new military assistance, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced.



The package will include vehicles, ammunition, air defense equipment and other military aid.



Photo: Andrej Ivanov / AFP pic.twitter.com/XUqqwYVwws — KyivPost (@KyivPost) July 7, 2026

Ukraine's Biggest Weakness Comes Into Focus

The latest Russian missile barrage did more than damage infrastructure. It exposed a growing problem that Ukrainian officials have been warning about for months.

Ukraine was unable to intercept all 29 incoming Russian ballistic missiles during Monday's attack on Kyiv, a shortfall Zelensky linked to a lack of air defence interceptors.

'Really, now maybe the biggest deficit is air defence. And we've got the big package from Canada. We are thankful for this,' Zelensky said, adding that further components are still on their way.

The remark was one of his clearest acknowledgements yet that Ukraine's most urgent military need is not additional troops or armour, but stronger protection against increasingly frequent missile attacks.

Modern air defence systems can only remain effective if interceptor stocks are constantly replenished. As Russia continues launching waves of ballistic missiles and drones, maintaining that supply has become one of Kyiv's toughest challenges.

Carney just announced another $900 million in military support for Ukraine.



Meanwhile, countless Canadians are living in tents, food bank use is at record levels, and many families are struggling to afford basic necessities.



‼️Watch his hand gestures. pic.twitter.com/8AUsF9oaA5 — Truthseeker (@Xx17965797N) July 8, 2026

Canada Steps Up Military Support

Canada's response extends well beyond the shipment already heading to Ukraine.

During the meeting with Zelensky, Carney announced an additional Canadian $900 million (£673 million) military package, which will include vehicles, munitions, air defence support, and other military equipment over the coming months.

While Canadian officials have not disclosed the specific air defence systems included in the package, the announcement signals Ottawa's determination to reinforce one of Ukraine's most urgent defence priorities.

The latest commitment also expands Canada's military aid to Ukraine, which has included military equipment, training, humanitarian assistance and financial support since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Carney made clear that Canada's support is intended to last well beyond the current phase of the war.

'Canada will be announcing about $900 million of support for medium-term military support,' he said.

More Than Weapons At The NATO Summit

The Mark Carney Ukraine meeting also highlighted how military assistance is increasingly being coordinated through NATO.

Carney pointed to the alliance's Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List, known as PURL, a programme that helps allies coordinate purchases of equipment Ukraine identifies as most urgently needed, including U.S.-made weapons.

The announcement at the NATO summit Ukraine aid discussions underlined that strengthening Ukraine's air defence remains one of the alliance's highest priorities as Russia's aerial campaign continues.

For Zelensky, however, security extends beyond missiles.

He said Ukraine and Canada are also discussing three joint energy projects aimed at strengthening the country's energy system before winter, when Russian attacks on critical infrastructure have historically intensified.

'Today... we have not only air defence questions, not only weapons, but also the question of energy, which is a close priority,' Zelensky said.

Protecting power generation has become almost as important as protecting the skies, particularly after repeated Russian strikes disrupted electricity supplies during previous winters.

Canada announces a $900 million aid package for Ukraine, including air defense.



Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the package ahead of his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO Summit. pic.twitter.com/vdCga6q5TR — UATV English (@UATV_en) July 7, 2026

Carney Sends A Clear Message To Moscow

Alongside announcing the military package, Carney delivered some of the strongest political backing yet from Canada's new government.

He condemned Russia's continued attacks as 'barbarism' and insisted they would not weaken either Ukraine or its allies.

'The resolve of the Ukrainian people, first and foremost, but also of your allies, of your friends, is absolute. It's endless,' he said.

Carney also predicted that international pressure on Moscow would continue to intensify.

'The pressure on Russia is only going to increase. Ukraine is going to win.'

The remarks reflected Canada's commitment to maintaining military, diplomatic and economic support while allies continue increasing pressure on the Kremlin.

Why Canada's Latest Package Matters

The significance of Canada's latest assistance goes far beyond its price tag.

As Russian missile attacks on Ukraine continue, Kyiv is urging allies to move quickly, arguing that strengthening air defences is now one of the fastest ways to save civilian lives.

Canada's latest package arrives with exactly that objective, reinforcing Ukraine's most vulnerable frontline, the one above its cities.