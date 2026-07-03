A 52-year-old man draped in a Tibetan flag died on Thursday after setting himself on fire steps from the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, where a sign reading 'CHINA OUT OF TIBET' was found at the scene, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

A protestor set himself on fire in front of the UN in NYC today



How the hell did he stand for so long ?!??!? https://t.co/RtbbyPYVWn — BLACKLOTUSTACTICAL (@BLACKLOTUSTAC) July 3, 2026

Officers responding to a 911 call at about 6:30 p.m. on 2 July found the man with severe burns near East 43rd Street and First Avenue. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead, police said.

Police have not released his name because his family has not been notified. The Regional Tibetan Youth Congress of New York and New Jersey identified him as Lobga Rangzen, saying in a statement that he 'made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom of Tibet'.

UPDATE: The man who set himself on fire outside the UN headquarters in New York has been identified as Tibetan activist Lobga Rangzen. https://t.co/6Eb5VPK2vs pic.twitter.com/7d4WZC99Ee — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 3, 2026

What The Surveillance Footage Showed

UN security cameras captured the man planting the flag on the pavement at around 6:32 p.m. before he set himself alight. Police said he doused himself in an accelerant. He went live on Facebook moments earlier, citing law enforcement sources.

The flag remained in place for about an hour as investigators combed the scene. A UN spokesperson said the incident occurred after all scheduled meetings had ended for the day. Detectives have not commented on a motive.

Friends painted a picture of a man consumed by events in his homeland. Fellow Uber driver Lobsang Paljor told amNewYork that Rangzen, who had lived in the US for about two decades, was enraged by Chinese rules forcing Tibetan children to study in Mandarin. 'He should not have done that,' Paljor said.

A Grim Pattern Stretching Back To 2009

Nearly 160 Tibetans have self-immolated since 2009, according to the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT), which calls the act 'a profound cry for help' from people denied the right to practise their religion, culture, and language. The wave began after Beijing crushed mostly peaceful protests across Tibet in 2008.

China has since criminalised self-immolation, along with assisting or even witnessing one. Beijing, which holds a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, says Tibet has been part of its territory since the 13th century and has not held talks with the Dalai Lama's representatives since 2010.

Echoes Of Other US Protest Fires

Thursday's death is the latest self-immolation on US soil linked to political protest. In December 2023, a woman set herself on fire outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta and was left critically injured. In February 2024, serving US airman Aaron Bushnell died after setting himself alight outside the Israeli embassy in Washington DC while protesting the war in Gaza.

Those cases briefly forced their causes into American headlines. Rangzen's death now does the same for Tibet, a cause that rarely breaks through in US news cycles.

Security Questions Days Before 4th of July

The UN campus is one of the most tightly guarded sites in Manhattan, requiring express permission to enter even during its quieter summer months. Each September, the General Assembly brings barricades along First Avenue and airport-style checkpoints staffed by the NYPD and federal agencies.

That a man could burn himself metres from the complex, two days before America's 250th Independence Day celebrations draw huge crowds to the city, is likely to sharpen scrutiny of protest security across Midtown. For now, the flag he planted has become the final message he wanted the world to read.