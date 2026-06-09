President Donald Trump has told the world at least 37 times that an Iran deal was imminent and each time, it has not come.

Since the United States launched military operations against Iran on 28 February 2026, Trump has repeatedly predicted that a diplomatic breakthrough would be days or even hours away. A CNN analysis published on 9 June 2026 by political reporter Aaron Blake found at least 37 occasions on which Trump claimed, across Truth Social posts, press gaggles and media calls, that Tehran was either desperate for a deal or that one was nearly finalised. None of those predictions materialised.

The analysis concluded that Trump's statements are 'either because he's delusional, trying to calm the financial markets or thinking he can will it into existence,' but that they are 'clearly not a claim people should take seriously anymore.'

A Pattern That Began Before the Ceasefire

The pattern started on 23 March 2026, less than four weeks into the war, when Trump told reporters outside Air Force One that negotiations had produced 'major points of agreement, almost all points of agreement.' Reuters confirmed that Trump said his envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff had held talks, and that a deal could come 'very soon.' Iran's Foreign Ministry immediately denied that any contact had taken place.

Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on X that 'no negotiations have been held with the US,' adding that the claims were 'fakenews used to manipulate the financial and oil markets.' The contradictions arrived almost in real time.

On 23 March, US stocks spiked more than 1.7% on the S&P 500 following Trump's announcement, even as Iranian state media flatly denied the talks had occurred. Oil futures dropped roughly 9% to below £71 ($90) per barrel before rebounding once Iran's denial circulated. The Associated Press reported that the back-and-forth triggered sharp swings in Asian markets as investors scrambled to assess whether Trump's statements reflected genuine diplomacy or strategic messaging.

By 25 March 2026, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera that his country 'is not and will not negotiate with the US while it is under attack.' The Foreign Ministry added, per Iran's state news agency IRNA, that while regional countries had approached Tehran with requests from Washington, 'our response to all of them is clear: we are not the party that started this war.'

A Chronology of Missed Deadlines

Trump escalated the frequency of his predictions through April. On 7 April 2026, he announced a two-week ceasefire via Truth Social, declaring 'total and complete victory. 100 percent. No question about it.' He said the US had received a '10-point proposal from Iran' as a 'workable basis on which to negotiate.'

By 15 April, he told Fox Business that the conflict was 'very close to over.' On 17 April alone, he made the claim three separate times: that Iran had 'agreed to everything,' that a deal would arrive 'in the next day or two,' and that there were not 'too many significant differences.'

None of those timelines held. The House of Commons Library, in a research briefing updated 7 June 2026, noted that while Trump had publicly stated Iran agreed to stop enriching uranium, 'the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization has said Iran will not accept limits on its nuclear enrichment.'

Key sticking points include enrichment levels, the fate of existing nuclear stockpiles, with Iran's foreign ministry stating that uranium 'will under no circumstances be transferred anywhere,' and the duration of any non-enrichment commitment, with the US seeking 20 years and Iran reportedly countering with five.

On 23 May 2026, Trump again declared the deal was 'largely negotiated, subject to finalization' and said details would be announced 'shortly.' NPR reported that an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson that same day said the two sides were in the 'final stage' of a memorandum of understanding. Yet the subsequent week saw no announcement, only a fresh round of 'self-defence' US strikes in southern Iran, launched less than 48 hours after the 'largely negotiated' post.

As recently as 8 June 2026, Trump told Axios that 'we are very close to a final deal with Iran' and that he did not want it to 'blow up because of what is happening now,' referring to renewed skirmishes between Iran and Israel. The following day, at a tele-rally for Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, he predicted 'total victory' within two weeks and claimed Iran was 'willing to give us everything.'

Scepticism From All Sides as Talks Drag Into a Fourth Month

The war Trump initially predicted would last four to six weeks has now entered its fourth month without a permanent settlement. CNN's separate May 2026 analysis noted that Trump's latest deal framework claims have been 'met with scepticism and confusion' not just from Democrats but from conservative hawks who fear he is preparing to accept terms that fall short of the administration's stated goals.

On the nuclear issue alone, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that Iran's willingness to negotiate matters it had previously refused to discuss was encouraging, but stressed it was not a guarantee that it would ultimately lead to a deal acceptable to the Senate or the American people.

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Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei added on 2 June 2026, per Time magazine, that 'no negotiations have taken place at this stage on the details of the nuclear issue.' The divergence in public statements from both capitals has become a defining feature of the conflict's diplomatic phase. Prediction markets tracked by Polymarket have consistently priced the probability of a permanent peace deal by mid-June 2026 at near-zero, even as Trump's rhetoric remained bullish.

Trump himself appeared to acknowledge, on 18 May 2026, how many of his forecasts had fallen short. 'We've had periods of time where we thought pretty much getting close to making a deal and it didn't work out,' he told reporters, before adding, 'But this is a little bit different.' Within days, the ceasefire had frayed again and fresh strikes were reported.

At 37 predictions and counting, the gap between Trump's stated certainty and the documented reality on the ground has become one of the defining features of a conflict that has, by any diplomatic measure, resisted resolution at every turn.