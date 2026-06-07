Donald Trump appeared to nod off during a live Oval Office press conference on Thursday, 4 June, as Fox News cameras lingered on the 79-year-old president while a senior official spoke about energy policy and coal miners.

The briefing was billed by the White House as a weighty update on Trump's efforts to steer peace talks around the US–Iran war and his self-appointed mediation role in the Israel–Lebanon stand-off, including attempts to broker regional ceasefires. It was exactly the kind of moment any administration would stage-manage carefully. Instead, what cut through online was a short, uncomfortable sequence in which the president's eyelids sagged, his face slackened and millions of viewers began asking whether he had simply fallen asleep.

Read more Viral Video of Donald Trump Failing to Stand Still, 'Swaying Like He's Drunk' Triggers Fresh Health Alarms Viral Video of Donald Trump Failing to Stand Still, 'Swaying Like He's Drunk' Triggers Fresh Health Alarms

The Oval Office event began in more familiar fashion. Trump praised Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a 'great partner,' giving the kind of ornate, almost theatrical compliment that has become a hallmark of his public style. Then he veered abruptly into an aside about a hastily built 'UFC structure,' which he said had gone up in five days and which he nicknamed 'the claw,' musing that it might one day rival the Eiffel Tower for longevity. It was pure Trump: a high-stakes geopolitical briefing colliding with an odd, crowd-pleasing anecdote.

He was not meant to carry the show alone. A procession of loyalists took turns at the lectern, among them Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin. It was during Zeldin's appearance that the mood shifted.

As Zeldin criticised Democrats for telling coal miners 'that they should just learn the code,' Fox's cameras caught Trump sitting behind him, blinking with heavy, deliberate slowness. His eyes appeared to close for several seconds at a time. At one point he kept them shut long enough for viewers to start posting real-time reactions, clipped from the live broadcast.

Trump is now sitting back in his chair and dozing off pic.twitter.com/376koU6XNK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 4, 2026

The footage is not medically diagnostic. It does not show a collapse, nor does Trump slump out of view. But it is unmistakably awkward television. The most powerful man in the United States, in a chair associated with alert command, seems instead to be fighting sleep while his own official delivers a warning about the future of American energy workers.

Fox News did not comment on the moment on air and the White House has not issued any explanation or health update. Without that frame, the vacuum was quickly filled online, often by people who have long questioned Trump's fitness for office. Much of what has been inferred about his health from this brief clip remains speculation with no official confirmation and should be treated with caution.

On social media, though, restraint was in short supply. 'For a guy who spent years attacking everyone else's energy levels, he seems to be conducting his own sleep study in public,' one critic joked, referring to Trump's past jibes about opponents' stamina. Another viewer insisted: 'Imagine seeing this with your own eyes. It's indisputable. There's zero doubt he's dozing off.'

Some posts were less amused than alarmed. 'He literally cannot keep his eyes open. W—F,' wrote one user, while another branded the scene 'an embarrassing show of weakness and ineptitude from POTUS.'

The most striking reaction came from a Fox watcher who interpreted the moment in starkly medical terms: 'This is actually what dying looks like. He'll sleep more and more, with periods of activity that grow shorter and less frequent. A series of mini-strokes will lead to falls and further brain damage. It's exactly how my mom went.' That description is unverified and clearly speculative, but it captured the morbid tone running through much of the commentary.

For years, Trump took a hair-loss drug — Propecia (finasteride).



Now it’s no longer on his medical reports.



I asked the White House if Trump still uses it, and officials said they’re not obligated to disclose all his medications. https://t.co/80QluMs2Ap — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) June 4, 2026

Trump, Fox News and a Fractured Relationship

The mini-furore over Trump's apparent nap landed just days after he had used Truth Social to demand that Fox News sack veteran Republican strategist Karl Rove. The president accused Rove of having 'Trump Derangement Syndrome,' a phrase he has long applied to critics across the political spectrum.

'Fox News should get rid of sloppy RINO Karl Rove,' Trump wrote, deploying the 'Republican in name only' insult that signals ideological betrayal in MAGA circles. 'He's called ME and MAGA wrong for 11 years now, and he still doesn't get it, and he never will, because he suffers from a completely inoperable, and totally dysfunctional, case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.'

It was a familiar attack, but the timing now looks oddly circular. Within days, Fox News was broadcasting fresh footage of Trump that his detractors argue undercuts the hyper-energetic image he has cultivated for years. A man who mocked political rivals as low-energy is suddenly being replayed, frame by frame, in what critics describe as his own low-battery moment.

Questions Over Trump's Stamina Persist

The incident will not decide an election on its own, and seasoned viewers know how unflattering a single camera angle can be. Anyone can blink slowly or zone out during a long policy monologue. Yet seeing it happen in the Oval Office, during a briefing about war and peace, is qualitatively different from a yawn on a campaign plane.

For those already inclined to worry about Trump's health, the images function less as evidence than as confirmation of a story they were already telling themselves. For his supporters, it is more likely to be dismissed as another overblown social media storm, a still frame turned into a narrative by people who never gave him the benefit of the doubt anyway.

With no medical statement from the White House and no follow-up from Fox beyond the raw footage, viewers are left squinting at a few seconds of tape and drawing their own conclusions. Whether Trump was tired, bored, momentarily unfocused or something more serious is, for now, unknowable to anyone but those in the room and they are not talking.