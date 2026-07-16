Alec Baldwin's Instagram tribute to late actor Sam Neill has sparked widespread discussion online, with viewers questioning whether the nearly three-minute video focused more on Baldwin's memories of The Hunt for Red October than on the actor he was honouring.

Baldwin shared the tribute after news broke that Neill, his The Hunt for Red October co-star and the star of the Jurassic Park franchise, had died aged 78. Baldwin opened the video by expressing his grief over Neill's death and ended by sending his love to the actor's family, but much of the tribute centred on Baldwin's memories of the 1990 film and its ensemble cast.

The reaction led some viewers to use the phrase 'Sam Neill gets 15 seconds,' claiming Neill received only brief mentions at the beginning and end of Baldwin's lengthy tribute.

Baldwin Reflects on 'The Hunt for Red October'

Baldwin began the video by sharing his reaction to Neill's death.

'I just wanted to come on here quickly and say how stricken I was to learn of the death of Sam Neill,' Baldwin said.

He then recalled how The Hunt for Red October became one of the first major films of his career, praising director John McTiernan, remembering meeting author Tom Clancy and describing the production as a defining experience in his professional life.

Baldwin spent much of the video discussing the film's cast, naming actors including Sean Connery, Scott Glenn, Tim Curry, James Earl Jones, Peter Firth, Richard Jordan, Courtney B. Vance and Stellan Skarsgård.

'What an experience it was to do that movie with those people. Every time you turned around to do a scene you were with this great actor,' Baldwin said.

Near the end of the video, Baldwin returned to Neill and shared a message for his family.

'My God. Sam Neill. My love to his family. My love to his family,' he said.

Tribute Structure Sparks Online Criticism

The structure of Baldwin's tribute became the main focus of online debate, with some viewers arguing that the video spent more time revisiting Baldwin's memories of the film than celebrating Neill's career.

According to comments on a popular online discussion forum, one viewer wrote: 'SPOILER ALERT!! Sam Neill is only mentioned in the first 10 seconds and the last 5 seconds of the video. Everything in between is nonsense rambling...'

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Another commenter said: 'I kept skipping ahead in the video 10-15 seconds at a time, waiting for the tribute. Did he actually ever say anything about Sam?'

A third user criticised the tribute's focus, writing: 'This is a man who is thinking about his own eventual death because of the death of a colleague, instead of eulogising the colleague at all.'

Other reactions were more direct, with one widely shared comment stating: 'The narcissism is insane,' while another described Baldwin as 'a narcissist.'

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The comments represent individual opinions rather than verified assessments, but they reflect a wider discussion about expectations surrounding celebrity tributes shared online.

Viewers Defend Baldwin's Approach

Not all viewers agreed with the criticism.

Some defended Baldwin's tribute, arguing that sharing personal memories can be a genuine way of honouring someone and that there is no single format for remembering a former colleague.

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Others said Baldwin's reflections highlighted the importance of 'The Hunt for Red October' and the connections formed during the production, rather than taking attention away from Neill's achievements.

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Baldwin has not publicly responded to the online reaction.

Sam Neill Remembered After Decades in Film

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Neill was recognised for a career spanning more than five decades, including his performances as Dr Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise, as well as roles in The Piano, Dead Calm and The Hunt for Red October.

Following news of his death, fans and fellow actors paid tribute to the New Zealand actor's contribution to cinema.

The reaction to Baldwin's video has turned the tribute into a broader discussion about how public figures remember colleagues online and how audiences judge the balance between personal memories and celebrating the person being honoured.