Conor Kennedy, the 32-year-old son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has been placed on Russia's international wanted list over allegations that he acted as a mercenary while fighting for Ukraine in 2022.

The development has brought renewed attention to a secret wartime mission Kennedy once kept from his family, after a Moscow court authorised his arrest in absentia on 12 August.

Kennedy on Russia's Most Wanted List

The Basmanny District Court of Moscow authorised an arrest warrant for Kennedy after Russian authorities accused him of participating in military operations against Russia as a mercenary. The charge reportedly falls under Article 353 of Russia's Criminal Code and carries a potential prison sentence of seven to 10 years if he is detained.

The arrest order was issued in absentia, meaning Kennedy was not present in court and has not been arrested in Russia. His inclusion on the international wanted list stems from his previously disclosed involvement with Ukraine's International Legion, a unit that recruited foreign volunteers following Russia's full-scale invasion.

Conor Kennedy's Secret Ukraine Mission

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Kennedy travelled to Ukraine in 2022 and joined the International Legion without telling most of his family about his plans. He later revealed the mission in an Instagram post, explaining that he had been deeply affected by the war and wanted to help Ukraine.

At the time, Kennedy said he had no previous military experience and was not an especially good shot. However, he said he could carry heavy equipment, learned quickly and was willing to risk his life. He was subsequently sent to the north-eastern front, where he spent a relatively short period serving alongside other foreign volunteers.

Kennedy later described his time as a soldier as frightening but meaningful, saying he had been struck by the bravery of the people he met during the war in Ukraine.

Why Did RFK Jr. Not Know His Son Was Fighting?

Kennedy deliberately kept his Ukraine trip secret from his father, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, and his stepmother, actress Cheryl Hines. Instead of taking a summer position at a Los Angeles law firm as planned, he told his family that he had decided to do something else and asked them not to question him about it.

The family eventually became suspicious after credit card charges appeared in Poland and then Ukraine, revealing that Kennedy was abroad. RFK Jr later discussed his son's decision publicly after Kennedy returned to the United States.

Why He Kept His Identity Private

In his 2022 statement, Kennedy said he had chosen to keep his identity private because he did not want his family and friends to worry or receive different treatment because of his famous surname. He also praised his fellow legionnaires, describing them as people from different countries and backgrounds who had joined Ukraine's defence.

Kennedy eventually returned to the United States after his brief deployment. Years later, that previously disclosed Ukraine mission has become the basis for Russia's case against him.

What Happens to Conor Kennedy Now?

Russia's arrest-in-absentia order does not mean Kennedy is currently in Russian custody. However, the international wanted listing creates the possibility of his detention if he is apprehended in circumstances where the Russian warrant can be acted upon.

The case has also revived scrutiny of Kennedy's decision to secretly join Ukraine's International Legion in 2022, a move that was initially known only to a small number of people but later became public through his own account of the mission.