A Florida MAGA pastor is drawing fresh attention after claiming that a 'portal was opened over the White House and Mar-a-Lago' so Donald Trump could 'easily be able to get intel from the Holy Spirit'. The remarks are the latest in a series of prophetic messages from Donna Rigney, whose appearances on pro-Trump Christian media have increasingly blended spiritual claims with political commentary.

"Prophet" Donna Rigney claims she opened a portal over the White House & Mar-a-Lago so Trump will now "easily be able to get intel from the Holy Spirit": "God is easily going to be able to give him wisdom for decisions he has to make." Also, a "profile of an angel's face"… pic.twitter.com/b3i0QKNiPr — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) July 10, 2026

Rigney, a self-described 'prophetic' pastor and co-founder of His Heart Ministries Int., made the comments during an appearance on ElijahStreams with host Kelsey O'Malley. The platform has become a prominent outlet for charismatic Christian voices who frequently frame Trump, Vice President JD Vance and American politics through prophecy and spiritual warfare.

Rigney Says Trump Will Receive Divine Guidance

Rigney told viewers that the opening of the supposed portal would allow Trump to receive direct guidance from God.

'When we were all done, the next day, Father explained to me, he said that now that this was opened, this portal was opened over the White House and over Mar-a-Lago, and Donald Trump was going to easily be able to get intel from the Holy Spirit,' she said, prompting O'Malley to reply, 'Hallelujah!'

'That God was going to easily be able to give him wisdom for decisions he has to make... There'll be nothing getting in the way of him being able to hear, just like Daniel; it took 21 days for him to get the answer, that's not going to happen,' Rigney continued. 'With an open heaven, immediately, Donald Trump will be able to get direction from God on how to lead the nation, and other presidents after, if they're serving God, they, too, will, with the portal that's open.'

Rigney's ministry website describes her as 'a prophetic author, pastor, intercessor and inspirational speaker whose life flows from a deep and intimate relationship with Jesus' and says she is 'known for her frequent encounters in the spirit and the glory of God.'

Latest Claim Builds on Earlier White House Prophecies

The latest remarks are consistent with Rigney's earlier public claims about the White House. Right Wing Watch previously reported that she said she had opened a 'portal to Heaven' above the White House to 'cleanse it of all evil and wickedness,' making her latest reference to Mar-a-Lago an extension of a theme she has promoted before.

Taken together, the claims present Trump not simply as a political leader but as someone receiving divine guidance in an ongoing spiritual battle over the United States.

Photograph Offered as Supporting Evidence

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Rigney also described what she viewed as confirmation of the experience. According to her account, someone attending the gathering felt prompted by the Holy Spirit to photograph the sky. After enlarging the image, participants believed they could see the profile of an angel.

'Somebody felt the Holy Spirit guide them to take a picture of the sky... if you look at it closely, you can see a profile of an angel's face... I was like, "Wow!"' she said. Accounts of visions, signs and prophetic experiences are a regular feature of ElijahStreams programming, where they are presented as confirmation of the spiritual messages shared with viewers.

Part of a Broader Pro-Trump Prophetic Movement

Rigney's appearance also fits into a broader network of charismatic Christian media that has consistently portrayed Trump and JD Vance as figures with a divinely appointed role in America's future.

ElijahStreams has repeatedly aired programmes featuring prophetic messages about both men, including 'A Prophetic Word for Trump and JD Vance,' alongside discussions linking contemporary politics with biblical prophecy and end-times themes. The broadcasts illustrate how prophetic claims are repeated and reinforced through recurring programmes, guest appearances and commentary, extending their reach well beyond a single interview.