When Frederick von Mierers first encountered A Search for the Truth, the 1967 book by journalist-turned-psychic Ruth Montgomery, he believed he had found himself reflected in its pages.

The new HBO docuseries Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult uses that moment as an entry point into how a self-styled New Age figure convinced elite 1980s models, and a wider Manhattan social circle, that he was an alien 'walk-in' from Arcturus with advance knowledge of an approaching apocalypse.

The story is not only about a cult leader speaking in cosmic language. It is also about glamour as leverage, money as glue, and how persuasion can shift into control when delivered with confidence and polish. By the time von Mierers founded Eternal Values, belief had become a structured system, and followers were told they were not just joining a group but taking part in saving humanity.

The Walk-In Belief

Von Mierers's central claim was that he had undergone a near-death experience and been replaced by a higher consciousness, an alien 'walk-in' from Arcturus. In the series, Kim Wong describes this as 'the new Frederick' entering the old body, while former member Hoyt Richards recalls von Mierers telling him, 'You're one of the people I've been looking for'.

Read more 'Bring Me the Beauties': New HBO Documentary Exposes 'Alien Messiah' and the Male Model Cult 'Bring Me the Beauties': New HBO Documentary Exposes 'Alien Messiah' and the Male Model Cult

In hindsight, the language sounds implausible. At the time, it worked because it offered identity and certainty to young people navigating ambition and visibility in New York's social world. Richards says the appeal lay in being 'chosen' rather than simply seen.

The wider setting mattered. Manhattan in the 1980s was defined by status and aspiration, where certainty itself could feel valuable. Von Mierers exploited that by presenting destiny as exclusive and structured.

Montgomery's influence added credibility. After reading her book, von Mierers met her and later appeared in her 1985 title Aliens Among Us, helping legitimise the mythology. Once in print, the ideas gained borrowed authority that reinforced belief.

Glamour And Control

Eternal Values was not a casual discussion group but a structured organisation centred on von Mierers's New York residence. Members described it as spiritual, but participation carried expectations and financial commitment.

According to A&E's production material, Richards alone contributed an estimated $4.5 million (£3.36 million) over two decades, pointing to sustained dependence rather than brief enthusiasm.

Other reporting has linked von Mierers to an alleged gemstone operation, selling stones promoted as having healing properties alongside paid psychic readings. Taken together, these claims suggest a system where spiritual language and commercial activity overlapped. The belief system created meaning, but also generated income.

Richards has described von Mierers as a 'Brooks Brothers version of a guru', someone able to move through Manhattan social circles without fitting the expected image of a cult leader. That appearance mattered. Influence often works best when it does not look like influence.

The Apocalypse Narrative

Von Mierers did not only predict collapse. He also organised around it. Followers were told that global catastrophe would arrive around the turn of the century, but that specific regions, including parts of the Smoky Mountains, would remain safe.

He also claimed extraterrestrial forces would retrieve the group, place them in rejuvenation chambers, and return them once Earth stabilised.

What sounded fantastical externally functioned internally as planning. The group acquired property at Lake Lure in North Carolina, intended as the landing site for spacecraft. The mix of logistics and prophecy gave the belief system practical weight.

The Cult Post-Von Mierers' Death

Von Mierers died of AIDS-related complications in 1990 at 43. The organisation did not immediately dissolve. Reporting suggests Eternal Values continued for several years before disbanding in 1999, showing the belief system outlived its founder.

Richards's exit was gradual. Doubts formed over the predicted apocalypse and group restrictions, particularly after he began a relationship with a woman, Donna, which conflicted with its rules. He describes the response as punitive, marking a shift from spiritual belonging to control.

Together with former member Dar Dixon, Richards eventually concluded that Eternal Values functioned as a cult rather than a spiritual community. That realisation built slowly rather than arriving at once.

Since leaving, Richards has spoken publicly about his experience to help others recognise similar dynamics. He has also reconnected with Donna, and the two are now set to marry in September, closing a personal arc that began inside the group but continued long after it ended.

The story ultimately extends beyond one organisation. It shows how belief becomes structure, how authority becomes normalised, and how difficult it can be to step away from systems that begin as meaning and gradually become control.