Vanilla Ice publicly backed Donald Trump on Friday 5 June, vowing to attend the president's Freedom 250 Great American State Fair event in Washington, DC, even after being quietly frozen out of the official concert lineup.

The fair was originally pitched as a non-partisan, multi-day music festival on the National Mall, scheduled from 25 June to 10 July to mark 250 years of US history. That changed sharply once it became clear the event was closely tied to Trump. Within days, at least six major acts announced they were withdrawing, complaining they had either not been told about the political angle or no longer felt comfortable with the way the celebration was evolving.

🚨 NOW: American rapper Vanilla Ice SAYS IT PERFECTLY after artists bail on performing at America's 250th celebration in Washington DC



CNN: Why are you still planning on performing?



ICE: "I'm PROUD to be an American! [...] I don't like ANYBODY telling me I can't be proud of… pic.twitter.com/UHYyWjTiMy — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 1, 2026

Those exits left Vanilla Ice, real name Robert Matthew Van Winkle, in a curious position. Along with Flo Rida, he appeared to be one of the last mainstream performers still attached to the project when Trump abruptly declared that the 'Great American State Fair' would instead become 'the greatest rally ever,' with himself as the headline act.

Speaking to Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Vanilla Ice insisted he would show up regardless of whether he ended up on stage. He cast the event less as a campaign stop and more as a supersized birthday bash for the nation.

'Listen, everybody's invited, not devited,' he said. 'This is 250, it's the birthday of our country, where we're born and raised, and enjoy it. And I love this country.'

He went further, praising Trump's flair for spectacle. 'Who throws a better party than Trump? Let's be honest. I've been to a few of them. This guy really knows how to throw a great party.' For a performer whose career was built on nostalgia and crowd-pleasing hooks, it was an oddly on-brand defence.

Trump Turns Fair Into 'Greatest Rally Ever'

Trump himself reshaped the entire Freedom 250 concept in a single Truth Social post, recasting it from festival into rally and making clear he no longer wanted to share the spotlight with a long roster of pop and rock acts.

'On Wednesday, June 24th, at 7 P.M., in magnificent Washington, D.C., now totally beautified, and one of the Safest Cities anywhere in the World... we will be bringing you, LIVE, the Greatest Rally, EVER!' he wrote, calling it 'a Rally to end all Rallies!'

He added a pointed swipe at the departing performers, declaring: 'We don't want singers with no talent, but big fees to put you to sleep, we've told them all to stay home. All we want is you, me, a few speakers, and the Greatest Music ever played, the same Music you have listened to for years!'

🔴 Vanilla Ice hopes to perform at Trump's DC rally replacing canceled Kennedy Center concert



Rapper Vanilla Ice (Robert Matthew Van Winkle) said Thursday he hopes to perform at President Trump's June 24 rally in Washington, marking America's 250th birthday. He appeared on Fox… pic.twitter.com/VtEDYEkBc3 — NewsTongue (@NewsTongueX) June 5, 2026

Trump then unveiled a revised programme built largely around patriotic standards rather than pop nostalgia. Country star Lee Greenwood is slated to introduce him with 'God Bless the U.S.A.,' while vocalist Christopher Macchio is due to sing 'Nessun Dorma,' 'Hallelujah, Ave Maria,' 'God Bless America' and more. Military ensembles, including the US Army Band 'Pershing's Own,' the Armed Forces Choir and 'The President's Own' United States Marine Band with the Joint Armed Forces Chorus, are also listed.

The president rounded off the announcement by describing himself as a 'fine and highly dignified gentleman known as, President DONALD J. TRUMP!'

Artists Distance Themselves From Trump Event

If Trump was happy to shed performers, they seemed just as eager to go. The mass exodus began when acts who had been advertised as part of the Great American State Fair started publicly disavowing any involvement.

'Contrary To Rumor, Morris Day & The Time Will Not Be Performing At The GREAT AMERICAN STATE FAIR,' read a blunt message on the funk group's official Facebook page.

Young MC, best known for 'Bust a Move,' told fans he had instructed his agents that he would not appear, saying the artists were 'never told about any political involvement with the event.' He added that he hoped to perform in Washington, DC, at 'an event that is not so politically charged.'

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Rock singer Bret Michaels said on Instagram that the gig had been sold to him as a unifying tribute. 'When this opportunity was originally presented to my team, it was described as a celebration of our country through music and a chance to honor our veterans, active military, first responders, teachers and hardworking Americans from all walks of life,' he wrote.

'Unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of.'

Michaels cited security worries for 'fans, band, crew, family and myself' and referred to 'threats that are completely unfounded and unforgivable' as reasons for walking away. Country star Martina McBride also withdrew, saying in late May that she had been misled about the nature of the event.

C+C Music Factory vocalist Freedom Williams announced his own departure in an expletive-filled Instagram video, saying he had not been informed of any political ties and had faced a backlash since being announced.

Against that backdrop, Vanilla Ice's decision to lean in rather than back out stands out. He joked with Ingraham about dusting off 'fanny packs' and neon outfits and promised a trip back to the 1990s, saying he was 'honored to even be invited' and would be there 'no matter what.'

Exactly what form the show will take on 24 June, and whether he does perform at all, remains unclear. Nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.