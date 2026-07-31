Jacob Batalon has quietly married longtime partner Veronica Leahov, surprising Marvel fans after referring to the commercial interior designer as his 'wife' during recent promotional interviews.

The private wedding has sparked fresh interest in the woman who has largely stayed out of Hollywood's spotlight despite her relationship with the Spider-Man actor.

The marriage was confirmed after Leahov updated her professional name on her website to Veronica Leahov Batalon, with reports later indicating that the couple had officially tied the knot following months of speculation.

Who Is Veronica Leahov?

While Batalon is best known for playing Ned Leeds in Marvel's Spider-Man films, Leahov has established a successful career in luxury interior design.

Born in Moldova, she moved to Belgium in 2014 to study interior architecture before relocating to New York City to complete a Master's degree at the Fashion Institute of Technology. Her international background has shaped a design style that blends European influences with contemporary American aesthetics.

Leahov began her career at the renowned Rockwell Group, where she worked on hospitality and residential projects alongside architect David Rockwell. She later joined luxury lifestyle brand RH as a commercial interior designer before building an international portfolio spanning New York, London and the Hamptons.

She is also the founder of VEROH, a luxury home and bedding brand. Her website describes her as 'a New York-based interior designer and the founder of VEROH, a luxury home and bedding brand focused on refined comfort and timeless design'.

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It adds that her work 'blends minimalist architecture with warm materials, drawing inspiration from European interiors, New York architecture, and the quiet elegance of heritage design'.

Although she keeps a relatively low public profile, Leahov has occasionally shared glimpses of her life with Batalon on social media, where the couple has celebrated birthdays, anniversaries and other milestones. They also own a dog named Vulpix.

From Engagement to Secret Wedding

Batalon proposed on 6 March 2025 with a heart-shaped floral arrangement overlooking the New York skyline. Announcing the engagement on Instagram, he wrote, 'The beginning of the rest of our lives together.'

Earlier this year, the actor revealed that wedding planning was nearly complete, joking that Leahov had organised almost everything while he simply needed to 'show up'. The couple initially considered marrying in Italy before deciding on France for their destination wedding, although they kept the ceremony private.

Batalon first hinted at the marriage during an interview with Heart alongside his Spider-Man: Brand New Day co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, when he casually referred to Leahov as his 'wife'.

He was also seen wearing a gold wedding band during recent promotional appearances, while Leahov quietly updated her surname on her professional website.

Marvel Star Reaches Personal Milestone

Batalon rose to international fame as Ned Leeds in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

He has also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Reginald the Vampire, and is set to reprise his Marvel role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

While Batalon continues to expand his acting career, his quiet wedding marks a significant personal milestone, with Leahov's accomplished career in international interior design now drawing attention alongside the actor's latest chapter.