Jennifer Lopez is pushing back on months of speculation about her love life, addressing recent rumours that linked her to not one, but two Hollywood A‑listers and insisting that the narratives surrounding her personal relationships have been blown out of proportion.

Jennifer Lopez Addresses Kevin Costner, Brett Goldstein Dating Rumours

The singer and actress recently addressed persistent rumours linking her romantically to her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein and fellow actor Kevin Costner, clarifying that she is not currently dating either man.

'There's never a time when I'm seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don't try to put me with the person,' Lopez said in the latest episode of Today.

Goldstein supported her answer, but when pressed by host Savannah Guthrie, Lopez pointed out that 'all these people that they put me, I think I was with Kevin Costner this year. I was with ... there was a lot of people. It happens all the time. Doesn't make it true.'

'Not dating,' she added.

The denial came despite recent reports suggesting the pair may have briefly explored a relationship while filming Office Romance. Those claims, based on anonymous sources, alleged that Lopez and Goldstein shared strong chemistry but ultimately remained friends. Neither star has publicly confirmed those reports.

At the same time, Lopez has also been linked to Hollywood star Kevin Costner after the two were spotted attending some of the same high-profile events in recent months. The sightings have led to online speculation that Costner, who has also experienced a highly publicised divorce in recent years, might be a potential romantic interest.

According to entertainment reports, Lopez has privately laughed off those rumours as well. Sources close to the actress say that there is no romantic relationship between the two stars and that any connection has been exaggerated by fans and tabloids looking for clues about her post-divorce dating life.

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No Future For Bennifer, For Now

Lopez's comments come as public interest in her personal life remains high following her divorce from Gigli co-star Ben Affleck, which was finalised in January 2025.

Insiders maintain that Lopez is currently focused on her career, family and upcoming projects and has no real interest in pursuing a serious romantic relationship. The actress has also repeatedly emphasised that she is enjoying being single after the end of her marriage to Affleck.

Since the collapse of 'Bennifer 2.0', fans have closely followed every public appearance and professional collaboration involving the entertainer. Lopez and Affleck rekindled their early-2000s romance in 2021 before marrying in 2022. Their marriage ended less than three years later when Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024.

For now, Lopez appears keen to shift the conversation away from her personal life and back to her work. With Office Romance set to premiere on Netflix this week, she and Goldstein continue to promote the project while stating that their relationship remains strictly professional.

Despite ongoing rumours involving both Goldstein and Costner, Lopez's message has stayed consistent: she is not dating either actor and is content focusing on the next chapter of her life and career.