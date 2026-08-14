Country star Colt Ford has suffered another serious setback after his tour bus crashed while he was travelling to Germany for a concert, leaving the singer with a broken shoulder and requiring first responders to pull him from the wreckage through a shattered windscreen.

The 56-year-old country-rap star shared the news on social media on Wednesday, 12 August, as he was preparing for both an upcoming performance and the release of his new single.

What Happened in the Tour Bus Crash?

Ford said he was on his way to Germany when the accident occurred, turning what had been a routine trip ahead of his concert into a frightening emergency.

'One minute you're headed to Germany for a show and prepping for single release the next thing you know your bus is in the ditch and you're getting pulled through a windshield with a broken shoulder by first responders,' Ford wrote.

He added that his crew was 'a little banged up' but confirmed that 'we're all still here.'

Ford also shared a photograph from the scene showing a first responder standing inside the damaged bus. The vehicle's windscreen had been completely destroyed, while the front of the bus appeared heavily damaged.

The exact location of the Colt Ford tour bus crash has not been publicly disclosed.

Colt Ford Health Update After Crash

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Ford's latest health update confirms that he broke his shoulder in the crash. He has not publicly detailed the full extent of his injuries or provided a recovery timeline.

His account indicates that the injury was serious enough to require an emergency extraction from the vehicle. First responders pulled him through the broken windscreen after the bus came to rest in a ditch.

There were no reports in his post of a fatality involving members of his crew. Ford's statement that everyone was still alive offered some reassurance following the crash.

Will Colt Ford Still Perform in Germany?

The accident comes just days before Ford was due to perform in Ballenstedt, Germany, on Saturday, 15 August. He is also scheduled to release his new song, 'Fake Redneck,' on Friday, 14 August.

It remains unclear whether the Colt Ford accident will affect his concert appearance or the planned single release. No confirmed announcement about a cancellation or postponement was included in Ford's social media update.

Country Stars Rally Around Colt Ford

Ford's post quickly attracted messages of support from fellow country music performers. Singer Meghan Patrick expressed relief that Ford was alive and said she and Mitchell Tenpenny were praying for him. Jake Owen also responded, saying he was glad Ford and his crew were safe.

The reactions come as Ford continues to recover from a series of significant health challenges in recent years.

Colt Ford's 2024 Heart Attack and Health Scare

The latest Colt Ford health update comes more than two years after he survived a near-fatal heart attack in April 2024.

Ford was placed on life support and spent eight days in a coma. He later said he had flatlined twice and undergone a 10-hour surgery before being placed on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, machine for a week.

In an interview with PEOPLE in February 2025, Ford recalled his doctor's reaction to his survival: 'My doctor said, "I have no idea how you survived."'

How Colt Ford Changed His Health

Following the heart attack, Ford made major changes to his lifestyle and said he had lost more than 60 lb by changing his diet. He also began exercising regularly, with his wife Megan buying him a treadmill. In 2025, Ford described his recovery as his 'Rocky comeback moment' and said he believed he had been given another opportunity to do something positive.

The latest tour bus crash now marks another difficult chapter for the country-rap star as he recovers from his shoulder injury.