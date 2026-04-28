A picture paints a thousand words hence it is no surprise that the social media world has gone crazy over a photo showing Dr. Dre and Michelle Saniei holding hands as they were leaving Nobu Malibu over the weekend per a report by TMZ.

Although the two personalities have not shed light on the photos, both looked romantic and appear to be an item.

Michelle Saniei and Dr Dre… new couple allegedly



Photos from Deuxmoi pic.twitter.com/ABqPk6oJkD — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@HousewivesHub) April 27, 2026

Officially, both Dre, also known as Andre Rommell Young, and reality TV star Saniei are single. However, something pointed out by most is the age difference. Dre is 61 years old while Saniei is only 37. Doing the math, that is a 24-year age gap.

Regardless, the age disparity should not be an issue if both have found common ground. And if you take a closer look at the photos, there is no denying that there is some sort of romance going on between the two high-profile celebrities.

According to Page Six, Dre and Saniei had just left a Japanese restaurant in Malibu and boarded a black Mercedes SUV. Both were surrounded by what appeared to be security personnel. Considering Dre was a billionaire mogul, the heavy security detail was hardly surprising.

Social Media Reacts to Surprising Pairing

Given that it was rare to see Dre and Saniei together, it was equally not surprising that some online folks gave their take on the two celebrities. The age difference was what most focused on.

She is old enough to be his daughter — Ms. Uche (@FerdyAlicia) April 27, 2026

'She is old enough to be his daughter,' one X user posted.

Another user believed that Dre found a new young fling he could have by his side.

'Dr. Dre still going for the younginns,' another user tweeted on X.

Dr. Dre still going for the younginns — DAVE⚜️ (@_Daves06) April 27, 2026

While their opinions may be harsh, the fact of it all is that both are single. They are free to have a relationship with anyone they choose. And if these photos are to be a basis, there is definitely something deeper going on between the two celebrities.

No Relationships, No Obstacles for Dre and Saniei

Dr. Dre has kept his love life private since separating from his former wife, Nicole Plotzker in 2021. Rumors cropped up that the rapper was dating Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood Star Apryl Jones after both were spotted together at a Los Angeles restaurant.

As for Michelle Saniei, it was last year when she broke up with her boyfriend Aaron Nosler. Both were dating as Saniei was going through divorce proceedings from Jesse Lally. That divorce was eventually finalised.

Michelle broke things off with Nosler in July 2025 after a year of dating. Saniei admitted that her split with Nosler caught her by surprise and thought their relationship was going well.

'I thought he was really happy. I was very happy. He was the one that had the conversation with me that I should move in, and like really think about this. And I don't know what happened,' Saniei shared on The Valley After Show, per Pop Culture.

Now after several months since that split, it seems Saniei has found someone special with common ground. Their ages may be glaring but that may hardly matter if there is a connection between the two.

For now, these sightings may indicate that both may be getting too close for comfort. Both prefer to keep things private but the holding hands part in the captured photos should easily convey what is really going on between Dre and Saniei.