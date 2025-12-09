Eddie Murphy's child with Mel B, Angel Brown, has publicly affirmed his identity as a trans man. The confirmation became clear after Angel updated his pronouns to 'him' on Instagram, a detail highlighted in reporting by Pink News. The update arrived shortly after his eighteenth birthday, marking a personal milestone that both parents supported quietly but firmly.

According to Metro, Angel chose not to make a formal announcement. Instead, he allowed his pronouns to speak for him. A source told the outlet that both Mel B and Eddie Murphy accepted his choice fully and respected his desire for a low-profile transition.

Mel B's Public Support for Her Son

Mel B has been vocal about her love and admiration for Angel. Earlier this year, she celebrated his eighteenth birthday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute that looked back on his childhood while praising his talent and character. Her message echoed what she previously shared with Pink News, where she described Angel as bright and kind, and expressed pride in the man he is becoming.

Mel B later appeared at her fiftieth birthday celebration alongside Angel, who has grown increasingly comfortable being visible during major family moments. These appearances show how strongly their bond has strengthened as he steps into adulthood.

Eddie Murphy and Angel's Evolving Relationship

Eddie Murphy's relationship with Angel has deepened over the years. Although he initially denied paternity shortly after Angel's birth in 2007, a confirmed test resolved the dispute. Since then, Murphy has become an active parent, welcoming Angel into his wider family of ten children.

Metro reported that Angel now spends considerable time at Murphy's Beverly Hills home. Mel B has also spoken about how the co-parenting relationship with Murphy has improved steadily, allowing Angel to divide his time comfortably between England and Los Angeles. Murphy acknowledges all his children openly and has included Angel in family portraits, including a Christmas card in 2018.

Angel's Life, Interests and Future Plans

Angel has developed a strong interest in art and Japanese culture. According to Mel B, he travelled to Japan last year with his girlfriend and embraced the country's creative scene. He now speaks fluent Japanese and continues to explore his artistic goals. His ability to pursue his interests with clarity shows the confidence he has gained as he settles into adulthood and affirms his identity.

Family friends describe Angel as private and introspective, although supportive of those he loves. His quiet transition reflects this personality, allowing him to control his own narrative.

Why Angel's Story Resonates Publicly

Angel is one of several celebrity children who recently came out as transgender, joining figures such as Airyn De Niro.

These young adults have used social media to express themselves, often inspiring compassion and ongoing public conversations about acceptance. Their families have played key roles by offering visible support, something that resonates more widely in a cultural moment that continues to scrutinise trans identities.

Angel's story attracts attention partly because of his parents' fame, yet the focus remains on his autonomy. His transition shows how celebrity families handle private changes in a world where personal identity is consistently publicised.

A Family Moving Forward Together

Angel Brown's decision to live openly as a trans man is supported by both Mel B and Eddie Murphy. Their respect for his choices reflects a family dynamic that has grown through time and challenges. They have created space for him to define himself while offering reassurance and stability.

Angel's journey continues, and his future remains open with opportunity. The support from both sides of his family provides him with a strong foundation as he navigates the next chapter of his life.