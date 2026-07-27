Emma Roberts and Cody John have officially begun a new chapter together after marrying in an intimate outdoor ceremony in Sun Valley, Idaho, four years after their relationship first became public.

The American Horror Story actress married fellow actor Cody John, best known for his roles in In the Dark, Wu-Tang: An American Saga and The Rookie, in front of close family and friends, marking the latest chapter in a relationship the couple have largely kept out of the spotlight.

The ceremony took place at a private estate and was attended by Roberts' aunt, Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts, and her husband, cinematographer Danny Moder.

Roberts' five-year-old son, Rhodes, whom she shares with former partner Garrett Hedlund, also played a special role by walking down the aisle with his mother, adding an emotional touch to the family-centred occasion.

Emma Roberts and Cody John Say 'I Do'

Roberts wore a custom ivory silk chiffon Monique Lhuillier gown featuring a pleated skirt, sheer veil and a wide matching headband inspired by vintage fashion. John complemented the look in a tailored chocolate-brown tuxedo with a black bow tie. The actress later changed into an archival Monique Lhuillier minidress for the evening reception.

The relaxed outdoor celebration reflected the couple's understated approach to their relationship, with family members and close friends gathering to witness the ceremony in the picturesque Idaho setting

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The intimate celebration reflected the couple's preference for keeping major milestones within their close circle of family and friends, despite their high-profile careers.

Newlyweds' Four-Year Love Story: A Timeline

Roberts and John kept much of their relationship out of the public eye, choosing to share only occasional glimpses of their romance.

The pair were introduced through mutual friends in 2020 and quietly built their relationship before making it Instagram official in August 2022, when John posted a black-and-white photograph of them kissing aboard a boat, captioned simply, 'Sweet sweet.'

An insider later told E! News that the relationship had brought Roberts happiness, saying: 'She's been very content with Cody, and they're enjoying their relationship and time together. Their friends and family are happy for the both of them and think they make a great couple.'

Although they rarely spoke publicly about their romance, the couple occasionally shared moments from their life together on social media and made appearances at events including Coachella and Paris Fashion Week.

Roberts has previously explained why she prefers to keep her relationships private, telling Cosmopolitan: 'It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience.' She added that social media often gives people the impression they know a relationship when 'no one knows the real story.'

In early 2024, Roberts offered one of her most candid insights into their bond while speaking to People. Recalling watching The Iron Claw with John, she said:

'The two of us were sobbing. It was just a disaster of crying and then laughing at each other for crying, which made us cry even harder.' The anecdote offered a rare glimpse into the emotional connection that shaped their relationship.

Just months later, in July 2024, Roberts announced their engagement on Instagram with a selfie showcasing her diamond ring alongside the playful caption, 'Putting this here before my mom tells everyone.'

The couple remained engaged for two years before exchanging vows in Idaho, marking the beginning of the next chapter in their four-year love story.