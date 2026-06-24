Logan Lerman is officially a married man after tying the knot with longtime partner Analuisa Corrigan in an intimate Los Angeles wedding that has sent fans into a frenzy online.

The Percy Jackson star's marriage came to light after screenwriter Kirsten Smith shared a blurry snap from the celebration on Instagram, joking: 'Mr & Mrs Logie got married and somehow this is the least blurry photo I have from the entire night.'

As the unexpected wedding reveal quickly spread across social media, attention has turned to the woman who has been by Lerman's side for years. From her successful career as a ceramic artist to the couple's low-key romance, here's everything to know about Analuisa Corrigan and her relationship with the Hollywood actor.

Who is Logan Lerman's Wife? Get to Know Ana Corrigan

Analuisa Corrigan is a ceramic artist and designer who grew up in San Diego. She studied communication design at Parsons School of Design and later realised that her true passion was ceramics. Corrigan launched her ceramics career by selling ashtrays with paintings of insects and coffee mugs with huge extended handles, per Los Angeles Magazine.

'Once I decided I didn't want to work on a screen all day, I went to clay. The fact that it was something that I was going to be creating with my hands that had a function was amazing to me. I found it to be such a complicated and beautiful material,' Corrigan told Architectural Digest.

'I still feel so lucky to be doing this for a living. It's a very special thing for me to know that in someone's most intimate space, their home, they would be willing to have something that I created in there,' she added.

Logan Lerman and Ana Corrigan's Relationship

Corrigan and Lerman made their relationship public when she posted a birthday tribute to the actor on Instagram in January 2020. Lerman later shared that, during the early days of their relationship, he would lure Corrigan to spend time with him by getting special papayas.

'When my fiancée and I were early on dating, I used to lure her to hang out with me by getting these really special papayas. I'd order them and take photos and send them to her and be like, "Look at these papayas! You want to hang out tonight? I mean, I have really good fruit,"' the actor told Bustle.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the world premiere of Lerman's film Bullet Train in August 2022. In November 2023, Corrigan announced their engagement with the caption, 'That's Mrs Logie to you'.

Logan Lerman is officially a married man 🥹 congrats Logan and Ana!!!! pic.twitter.com/SEAfzBIUN2 — Logan Lerman Updates (@LermanUpdate) June 22, 2026

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Lerman revealed how he proposed to Corrigan.

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'I had no plan and when I got here, I realized I needed some privacy. There was no privacy in New York. So we ended up in Central Park. My fiancée pointed out the rowboats and I was like, "Oh, let's do it,"' he said.

'I was terrible at it. So she ended up rowing the boat. I'm just sitting back. I'm thinking, 'Oh God, now people are looking at us and pointing and laughing at me.' But finally, she rode us to a quiet part of the lake there and I popped the question. It was great. It went really well,' he added.

LOGAN LERMAN GOT MARRIED pic.twitter.com/5RFRY9YVej — caro ⭐️ (@stylesgala) June 22, 2026

Then, in June 2026, the couple entered a new chapter of their relationship when they married in Los Angeles.