Emma Roberts and Cody John have officially tied the knot, and while fans are celebrating their intimate Idaho wedding, many are asking another question: how much is the Hollywood couple worth together?

The newlyweds, who married on 25 July in a private outdoor ceremony after nearly four years together, have built successful acting careers, although their financial portfolios are on very different scales. From blockbuster films and hit TV series to independent productions, here's a fact-based look at Emma Roberts' net worth, Cody John's earnings, and the couple's combined fortune.

Emma Roberts is By Far the Bigger Earner

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American Horror Story and Scream Queens actress has a net worth of around $25 million. The 35-year-old began acting as a child, making her film debut in Blow (2001), before becoming a household name through Nickelodeon's Unfabulous. She later transitioned into more diverse roles in TV and cinema, appearing in We're the Millers, Nerve, Holidate, and multiple seasons of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story.

Beyond acting, Roberts also generates earnings through production work. She founded the production company Belletrist Productions and has executive-produced several projects, while also earning income through fashion campaigns, brand partnerships, and her online book club, Belletrist.

Over the years, she has also invested in Southern California real estate, buying and selling luxury homes in Los Angeles. According to public property records, Roberts has owned homes in neighbourhoods, including the Los Feliz area popular with actors, musicians, and entertainment executives.

Note that she also purchased a historic home in the exclusive Laughlin Park enclave of Los Feliz and another residence in Hollywood. Although the financials of these property deals are not publicly available currently, they illustrate that her assets extend well-beyond film and TV earnings.

John's Net Worth From His Growing Hollywood Career

John has enjoyed a steadily growing career, best known for appearances in TV series including In the Dark, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and The Rookie. Unlike Roberts, John has largely worked in supporting roles and independent productions rather than leading blockbuster films.

While none of these projects have publicly disclosed cast salaries, they have helped John establish himself as a popular working actor in Hollywood. Unlike Roberts, John does not have a publicly verified net worth. However, several entertainment outlets estimate his wealth at between $1 million and $2 million, based on his acting work. Note that those figures have not been independently confirmed.

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Based on publicly reported estimates, Roberts and John have a total net worth of $26 million to $27 million combined.

The couple's recent wedding has only increased public interest in their relationship. Roberts and John first made their romance public in 2022 before announcing their engagement in July 2024. They exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony in Idaho attended by close friends and family, including Roberts' aunt, Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts.

Unlike many celebrity couples, Roberts and John have kept much of their relationship out of the spotlight. They first sparked dating rumours in 2022 before making occasional public appearances together. Roberts announced their engagement in July 2024 with an Instagram post captioned, 'Putting this here before my mum tells everyone.' Their low-profile approach has contrasted with Roberts' previous highly publicised relationships, allowing the couple to maintain a relatively private personal life leading up to their wedding.