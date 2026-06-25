A newly crowned beauty pageant winner and certified behaviour analyst is facing legal action after allegedly leaving a £31,500 ($40,000) bill unpaid for her lavish wedding reception at the luxury St. Regis Hotel in Midtown Manhattan. Kaitlyn Rose Kennedy-Melanson, who currently holds the title of National American Miss New York Elite, is accused in a lawsuit filed this week in Manhattan Supreme Court of refusing to pay the final portion of her September 2025 event bill.

The dispute centres on a high-end autumn wedding that began with a ceremony at the historic St. Patrick's Cathedral before moving to the five-star St. Regis New York. Court documents state that Kennedy-Melanson had already paid £83,500 ($106,000) for the celebration, but the venue claims she ignored repeated demands to cover the remaining £29,000 ($37,000) balance. With an 18 per cent interest rate applied under a dispute resolution clause in her contract, the outstanding total has since risen past £31,500, prompting the iconic hotel to seek relief through the legal system.

The case now raises awkward questions for a social media influencer whose pageant titles and luxury lifestyle posts have helped build a carefully polished public image.

Read more Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Wedding Plans Reportedly Hit Major Snags—Venue Changes and Guest List Drama Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Wedding Plans Reportedly Hit Major Snags—Venue Changes and Guest List Drama

Social Media Glamour And The Unpaid St. Regis Bill

The Boston-born influencer, who has more than 111,000 followers on Instagram, spent the weeks following her wedding sharing glamorous snapshots of the event. Her followers were treated to a steady stream of luxury items, including images of a bottle of Prada perfume retailing for roughly £150 and a pair of Jimmy Choo 'Sacora 85' lace sandals priced at £750.

One widely liked post featured the couple sharing a dip-kiss outside the cathedral while six separate photographers captured the moment. The caption described the occasion as their version of a royal wedding, in a post published five days after the hotel says it sent her the final invoice.

The lawsuit states that the St. Regis provided a high-end experience complete with a five-hour open premium bar and exclusive room rentals. This included a penthouse suite for the bride and her husband, real estate investor Greg Melanson, who is not named as a defendant in the court filings. The multi-course catering bill alone amounted to £79,000 ($100,000), underlining the scale and cost of the celebration.

How Kaitlyn Rose Kennedy-Melanson Has Responded

Reached for comment regarding the lawsuit, the pageant title holder did not mince words. She dismissed the hotel claims as complete nonsense, allegedly using an expletive to describe the situation before saying she could not provide a full comment without consulting her attorney first. She said she had not yet been formally served with the court papers.

She explained that she and her husband no longer live at the address listed in the legal filings, remarking that this was a good thing for her. She later sent a brief follow-up message on social media to state she had 'no comment at this time'.

Beauty queen influencer stiffs top Manhattan hotel $40,000 on wedding bill, suit claims https://t.co/uGvZkUGSsd pic.twitter.com/vHcyd4Cevj — New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) June 25, 2026

This is not the first time Kennedy-Melanson has faced scrutiny over unpaid bills. Public records show she was sued in 2022 over £2,400 ($3,100) in unpaid rent for an apartment in East Harlem. That earlier housing dispute was settled two weeks later, suggesting a pattern of resolving financial disputes once legal action begins. Whether the current dispute with the St. Regis will be resolved as quickly remains to be seen.

Earning her third state pageant title months after the wedding further raised her public profile, making the timing of this lawsuit particularly uncomfortable for the influencer. The St. Regis is seeking the outstanding funds plus legal costs, leaving the newlywed to navigate a legal row that risks overshadowing the memories of her extravagant New York City nuptials.